Quibi releases teaser for their action thriller “Most Dangerous Game” [Video]

“Don’t trust anyone. Stay paranoid.”

Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth Star in QuibiFilm in chapters The most dangerous game, an action thriller that will be available from Quibi in April.

Most Dangerous Game, directed by Phil Abraham, “examines the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and family. Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before an incurable disease can cost his life.

The cast also includes Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke and Natasha Bordizzo, The project was written by Nick Santora.

Quibi, a short-form video platform, is launched April 6th,

