While Prince Harry and Meghan adjust from the royal spotlight to their new life, the couple could soon be back in England after a firm directive from the queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Canada after they announced that they would retire as royals and become “financially independent.”

But the 93-year-old monarch has reportedly asked to return to the UK next month for a service at Westminster Abbey, reports The Sun.

If the couple attend the March 9 event, it is the first royal engagement for Meghan, 38, since they stop.

Camera icon The Queen wants Prince Harry and Meghan back in the UK. Credit: AFP

And the Sunday Times reported that the couple will make a round of final official appointments in March before returning to North America.

The couple went to the Commonwealth Service last year, with Meghan heavily pregnant with Archie.

The return to the UK comes after Prince Harry and Meghan released their bomb statement that they were leaving the royal family – even repaid the $ A4.6 million they spent on redecorating their home at Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage.

And since then, they have settled in a $ 20 million Canadian mansion on Vancouver Island, rubbing the shoulders of A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, with speculation that they were even invited to the Oscars.

Camera icon The queen gave her blessing to Prince Harry and Meghan to step back from the royal family. Credit: AFP

Prince Harry recently made his first public appearance at the summit of JPMorgan’s Miami billionaire, where the sixth in line before the throne gave a speech – claimed to have been paid $ A8 million plus costs for the performance.

But the Sunday Times reported that the queen was “remarkably unaffected” by the new life of the couple.

She told friends, “If that’s what they want, if they want to go, we have to let them go.”

The couple were allegedly flown from Vancouver to Palm Beach on the JPMorgan private jet, where they reportedly stayed in the home of Meghan’s old friend, tennis legend Serena Williams.

Camera icon The couple is – for the time being – at home in this waterfront mansion in British Columbia. Credit: AFP

The summit was attended by people such as New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and billionaire philanthropist Robert Frederick Smith.

But it has been claimed that they were looking for a home in Los Angeles for their future.

It comes after it is reported that Meghan is looking for an agent in a possible return to showbiz.

It was claimed that she was actively seeking representation after she and Prince Harry stated that they wanted to become “financially independent” when leaving the royal family.

A source told us weekly that the 38 year old is “actively” looking for a manager or agent for future projects.

Camera IconSusan Braverman in her store in Vancouver says that local demand for the Union Jack has increased since Prince Harry and Meghan announced their move to Canada. Credit: AFP

