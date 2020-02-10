Qualcomm stands for EU control of radio frequency chips

The European Commission (EC), the executive branch of the European Union (EU), has launched yet another investigation into Qualcomm on possible antitrust practices. The chip maker revealed in a legal file that the EC is investigating the company for possible anti-competitive tactics related to its RFF chips (RFF) used in 5G devices.

In addition to 5G modem chips and system-on-chips (SoCs), Qualcomm also supplies RFFE chips to device manufacturers. These chips are part of the connection between the modem and the telephone.

The problem is that the company is trying to persuade phone manufacturers to purchase RFFE chips along with its own modem chips, rather than buying and integrating parts from individual suppliers. The EC wants to check whether Qualcomm uses its dominant market position in 5G modem chips and therefore exhibits anti-competitive behavior.

According to Qualcomm, the EC asked for information on 3 December 2019. The company says it is responding to the request. If it is established that there has been an abuse, a fine of up to 10 percent of the annual turnover can be imposed. Restrictions may also be imposed on business operations.

“It is difficult to predict the outcome of this case or what remedies could possibly be imposed by the EC,” Qualcomm wrote in the investor file. “We believe that our business practices do not violate EU competition rules.”

In its latest earnings report, Qualcomm said that the revenue from the radio frequency chips contributed to a sales forecast that exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company has already won contracts to sell RFFE chips to Samsung, Google and LG. Other major suppliers of radio frequency chips are Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo.

This is not the first time that Qualcomm has been confronted with an antitrust investigation by the European Union. In July last year, the company was fined € 242 million for anti-competitive, “predatory pricing” between 2009 and 2011.

The Commission said that Qualcomm sold 3G chips to Huawei and ZTE at lower costs to eliminate competing supplier Icera from the market.

Qualcomm was also beaten in January 2018 with a € 997 million fine by the EU. The company reportedly paid Apple billions of dollars to use only its 4G chips between 2011 and 2016. However, Qualcomm is appealing against both decisions.

The chip maker also fights a competition case in the US. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims that Qualcomm uses anti-competitive tactics in its patent license agreements.

The company was instructed to stop bundling patent license agreements with its hardware. Other companies were also asked to grant patent licenses on “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory conditions”.

However, Qualcomm has appealed and the court has held the decision. It should not comply with the decision before the process is completed. Arguments are reportedly scheduled for February 13, 2020.