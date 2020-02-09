Qld town receives two years of drinking water

A city in southern Queensland has drinking water in its dam for two years.

After a downpour through the state, residents of Warwick now have some respite from the drought that has paralyzed the region.

Leslie Dam, which supplies water to Warwick and surrounding communities, almost doubled its capacity at night.

On Saturday at 4:00 PM, SunWater registered the level of the dam at 7.66 percent.

By 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, it had risen to 12.64 percent.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie told AAP that drinking water had flowed into Leslie Dam for two years.

“We had almost as much rain in January and February as in the whole of 2019,” Mrs. Dobie said.

The community of Stanthorpe near the border with NSW also received much needed rain.

The community officially ran out of drinking water in January and had to transport water from the Connolly dam 60 km to the north of the city.

Mrs. Dobie said that the AAP Connelly dam received good rain, but the city’s main stock, Storm King Dam, did not receive enough to stop the water transport.

“We’ve had a month of water in Storm King Dam, but we need six months of rain to stop the trucking,” she said.

