Pulse42 Mumbai, innovation day and more

Last week, the iXi Summit 2020 and the Seeding Kerala Summit were organized to strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem. The two-day UIncept Accelerator iXi Summit, iXi Summit 2020, was another step to reaffirm the message of creating future-proof businesses, especially at a time when the business environment and consumer demands are rapidly evolving with new technologies and innovations. The two-day event brought together the best entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and political decision-makers.

The fifth edition of the Seeding Kerala Summit was organized by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to drive the growth of startups in the state. The Seeding Kerala 2020 Summit organized a special edition of the Investor Cafe, in which 50 leading funds and angel investors came together on a platform to meet selected startups from Kerala.

In addition, the Seeding Kerala 2020 Summit offered the opportunity to present their startups to wealthy private individuals (HNI), an IPO panel (Initial Public Offering) organized by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a portfolio meeting with some financed startups and to present their investors ,

As we begin a new week, here is a list of upcoming events:

The India Innovation Day is a marquee for the Indian innovation ecosystem, which includes a mix of global and Indian delegates. These delegates come from the areas of corporate innovation, venture capital and start-up ecosystem. The India Innovation Day focuses on global connectivity and shows innovations that are being driven by companies and start-ups.

In addition, venture capital in India is examined as an asset class and the commercial ecosystem for technology companies in the growth phase is being developed. The conference is organized by Kabeela Life Ventures (the Global Innovation Tribe), BDO as a consulting partner, and supported by organizations such as InvestIndia, StartupIndia and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Who should participate: Founders, prospective entrepreneurs, stakeholders

Date: February 14, 2020

venue: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, Ringstrasse

Inc42 is hosting another edition of its Signature Tech Party Pulse42 in Mumbai. This relaxing evening will connect the investor community and startups in an informal setting with great food and cocktails. Pulse42 is a no-agenda event that is about getting conversations between stakeholders going.

The event is supported by annual partners such as Times Internet, AWS, Paytm, HSBC and NetApp Excellerator. Pulse42 will take place on February 27, 2020 in Estella, Juhu, Mumbai. Inc42 Pulse42 of India’s seed capital Bengaluru marked for 2020.

Up until last year, Pulse42 was an event with closed doors for the participants, but with a steadily growing community. To date, Inc42 has hosted 11 editions of Pulse42, in which over 1000 founders, investors and ecosystem activators have participated.

Who should participate: Investors, startup founders

Date: February 27, 2020

venue: Estella, Juhu, Mumbai

Star is hosting its largest marketing festival on February 19 and 20, 2020. This is the second edition of Star FLOW this year. The two-day event offers the opportunity to interact with international experts and industry leaders in the country, to learn, to exchange ideas and to network.

The event offers eight sessions, four panel discussions and six workshops. In addition, networking zones, CXO lounge, entertainment evening as well as cocktails and food are set up.

Who should participate: CXOs, CMOs, brand managers, marketing professionals, media / creative / advertising / research experts

Date: February 19 and 20, 2020

venue: The Leela Ambience Hotel in Gurugram

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on (email protected)