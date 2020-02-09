Public Wi-Fi warning in South Africa

If you can avoid public WiFi, you should. This is the view of Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO and cyber security expert from ESET Southern Africa.

Talk to ENCAAccording to van Vlaanderen, public WiFi hotspots are notoriously insecure and make it easy for criminals to target unsuspecting users.

“We have a situation where the networks are not authenticated at all, or where you have to authenticate and share your personal information with unknown parties,” she said.

She said cybercriminals often set up malicious hotspots in public areas where they steal personal information that you send over the Internet through a man-in-the-middle attack.

These hotspots are not easy to identify as malicious and often have a network name (SSID) very similar to the official public WiFi hotspot in the region.

How to protect yourself

Van Vlaanderen advised the South Africans not to use WiFi hotspots if possible and to use their smartphone or a mobile dongle instead.

If users have no choice but to use public WiFi, it is advisable to take precautions.

Use reputable security software on your laptop or mobile device to protect yourself from malicious hotspots, ransomware and phishing attacks.

Do not use public WiFi to do online banking or send other confidential information over the Internet.

Use a virtual private network (VPN) if you have access to one.

Follow general online security guidelines, such as: B. opt for secure websites (HTTS) and use strong passwords.

Carey van Vlaanderen interview

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xph2E4UdZjU (/ embed)

Read Now: 6 GHz Wi-Fi SuperFi Way – What You Need to Know

Subscribe to our daily newsletter