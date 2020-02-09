Public protector charged with “investigators” for partying

This is not a good look for Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The public protector was convicted of inviting villain characters to her bash on her 50th birthday – some of them are being examined from her office.

Public protection parties with potential law enforcement objectives

The stunning guest list for the sophisticated soiree is a real who’s who of state prisoners. Bongani Bongo – the former security minister – was present, along with the shameful ex-NPA chief Nomgcobo Jiba. However, it is the look of Mosebenzi Zwane that has raised most of the eyebrows:

Mosebenzi Zwane attended Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s birthday party – Photo: Delivered

Who is Mosebenzi Zwane?

Zwane is a central figure in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial term as PP. She is accused of reporting a report on the Estina Dairy Farm scandal. The operation resulted in millions of rand being transferred to the Guptas’ bank accounts, and the money was laundered by Free State legislation. Former mining minister Zwane is believed to have played a crucial role in this, but he has not been involved once by Mkhwebane.

Given this criticism, Mkhwebane launched a new investigation against Estina. And yes, Mosebenzi Zwane remains “a person of interest”. For some it is a little too uncomfortable when he shows up at their party. Natasha Mazzone, the DA’s chief whip, registered her contempt for the guest list on Sunday:

“Mosebenzi Zwane’s formidable and unmistakable role in the criminal business that Estina was dealing with was conspicuously missing in the first and very questionable report by this public protector, which later came out via a whistleblower report to the President of Parliament, Zwane directed the investigator To remove evidence that affects Zwane. “

“In August last year, the PP announced that its office had launched a new investigation against Estina, which will hold politicians accountable. Nevertheless, Zwane (allegedly) shamelessly frolics at the birthday celebrations of the person examining him. “

Busisiwe Mkhwebane in bad books

Busisiwe Mkhwebane faces a tough struggle to remain as a public protector. The incumbent was involved in a series of scandals. The 50-year-old’s public struggles with Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan did not go well for them. The Parliament will soon be able to decide whether it will stay or not.

Hmmm … your public protector Adv. Mkhwebane celebrated her 50th birthday, surrounded by Dali “Ben10” Mpofu, Gupta henchman Mosebenzi Zwane and Bongani Bongo, Nomgcobo “Beauty” Jiba, toilet scandal mayor @mzwandileMasina, Zuma’s committed supporters and Sipho Seep Kim Heller. pic.twitter.com/r55bMvTh1C

– Abuti Josef🇿🇦 (@AbutiJosef) February 9, 2020