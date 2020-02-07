Public companies concerned about market turmoil in restructuring SAA

The Department of Public Enterprises said on Friday that it was “concerned” that the restructuring decisions of the Business Rescue Practices (BRPs) in charge of South African Airlines (SAA) had created “market and customer uncertainties that could endanger the long-term risks. short-term future of the airline “.

Review the decision to shorten routes

The government would make statements before the BRPs to “reconcile the need to cut unprofitable routes with the need to ensure the future viability of both the airline and the South African aviation industry,” an emailed statement said.

A “review” of Thursday’s announcement that multiple routes were cut by the contested airline would be required.

“Our contribution will include a proposal to review the changes to the route network announced by the BRP to ensure the sustainability of the airline.

Voluntary corporate rescue

“While both the government and rescue workers understand the impact of the rescue process on the restructuring of routes, personnel and costs, they are committed to a sustainable SAA as a result of this process,” said the department.

The airline carried out voluntary rescue operations in December.

In Thursday’s press release, BRPs Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said that several international, domestic, and regional routes would be discontinued on March 1. The BRPs also said that more fuel-efficient aircraft would be used and certain assets would be sold to make them profitable for the state carrier.

Cuts and economic impact

Inland, only the Johannesburg and Cape Town routes remained, although Cape Town would be downsized.

They also said cuts were likely to be made, which the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) did not agree to.

Shortly after the BRP announcement, KwaZulu-Natal’s Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala made a statement that the closure of SAA’s Durban routes would negatively impact the province’s economy.

– From the African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Desiree Erasmus