PTV becomes redundant and loses its glorious past

I grew up in Pakistan in the 1980s, before Cartoon Network and HBO. One of my best childhood memories is that Maa’a woke me up for school in the morning, just like Mustansar Hussain Tarar did the morning “Chacha gi” show. At the end of his show, PTV broadcast a long-awaited five-minute cartoon segment. And again, around 4 p.m. in the afternoon when the PTV transmission was resumed (with Tilawat-e-Quran). was the broadcast of an extended thirty minute cartoon fragment.

These brief moments on PTV and the excitement around them were the high point of every student these days. My entire routine and that of my siblings centered on these two cartoon segments. If you hadn’t finished breakfast and drunk all of your milk, you wouldn’t be able to watch the morning cartoons. And if you didn’t do your homework on time, you weren’t allowed to look at the afternoon segment.

At that time, PTV’s rule over everyday life, the narrative and the discourse of the citizens was almost absolute. Sunday morning with Sona Chandi; Wednesday evening with ‘Andhera Ujala’; Dinner on time at nine o’clock while watching the news; And if you stay up late enough, the show will end every day (after “Halat-e-Hazra”) at midnight with the recitation of the national anthem!

Unfortunately, despite its illustrious 60-year history, today’s PTV has been reduced to a fraction of its previous fame and credibility. Especially since the advent of private media companies in Pakistan – over the past decade and a half – PTV seems to have become completely redundant. A media show without viewers. A broadcaster whose opinion plays no role in national discourse. In these circumstances, it is appropriate to stop and review the distance traveled by this large national institution, the losses suffered and the dangers that are still awaiting its way.

The history of PTV began with a humble beginning, with a tent on the property of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation in 1961 – originally as a private television broadcaster led by Syed Wajid Ali in collaboration with a Japanese company, Nippon Electric company. Then, on November 26, 1964, the then President Ayub Khan opened Pakistan’s first official television channel, which was broadcast from Lahore, followed by Dhaka (1965), Rawalpindi (1965) and Karachi (1966) and was recorded on May 29, 1967 as ” Pakistan Television Corporation “under the Company Act of 1913.

In 1971, PTV became fully owned and administered by the government as part of the nationalization program. Through successive measures that were introduced in the 1970s, the reporting and the cultural environment of PTV were optimized as the mouthpiece of the government narrative. Gradually, journalistic independence gave way to “national interest”.

Despite this government-controlled agenda, glimmers of independent thinkers, writers, and analysts were felt in various parts of the PTV network. However, these were also quickly extinguished and subdued by General Zia-ul-Haq’s military boots. New guidelines were introduced: women always had to wear a headscarf while telling the news; Drama series have been rigorously censored for the interaction between men and women, and any narrative that annoyed the National Security Institute has been banned. Mujahideen became the hero of the PTV news. while mullahs became messiahs. Sachal and Bahu, however, were disparaged.

As with most trips into the darkness of conservatism, it was impossible for PTV to return to the light of modernity in Zia-ul-Haq in the 1990s. The government continued to dictate the narrative of the time. Disagreements and independent analysis were soon a thing of the past. And the general public, who had no other television alternative, came up with the idea that the state narrative was the only acceptable news and analysis.

This PTV monopoly ended in the early 2000s with the beginning of the age of private television broadcasters. During the Musharraf years, independent media found a new voice despite their military character. Suddenly disagreements, especially against the government and rulers of the time, became “real” news. In connection with the influx of international television channels, especially from neighboring India, the censorship policy had to be relaxed. Women no longer had to wear a headscarf to appear on television.

The editorial and censorship standards of the past years no longer apply to modern entertainment. People are no longer fooled by the state’s political narrative

The public, enthusiastic about the freedom and audacity of private news channels and entertainment networks, began to turn away from PTV. Contrasting strongly with the conservative and biased state narrative of PTV, people began to pay more attention to the (evil?) Sensationalism of “Breaking News”. And when this quiet cultural revolution broke out in Pakistan, PTV tried to keep up and eventually lost its market share and public confidence.

Unfortunately, PTV is perhaps the last channel today for entertainment or news. It is considered the most distant place from the world of independent analysis, dispassionate news or even exciting drama series. It’s still frozen in a moment that belongs to the past few years. But the world and Pakistan have moved on.

Something has to be there for PTV to come back into play. As a state-owned broadcaster, it must of course observe government policy. Of course, it must still have the character and deed of a “family channel” and programs must be broadcast in a conservative term. Of course, it must (some) comply with the stricter censorship guidelines that reflect the general mood of our population. And, of course, it can (to some extent) continue to defend the government’s arguments on national and international issues.

Despite all these limitations, PTV needs to find a way to keep up with the dynamic modern world. There has to be a way to find that careful balance between conservative and yet credible that other government institutions like the BBC in the UK or the CBC in Canada have been able to do.

It must be clear that the editorial and censorship standards of the past few years no longer apply to modern entertainment. That people are no longer fooled by the state narrative on political issues. This independence of journalism, even if it criticizes the masters of the PTV, has to be proven as a brand of credibility. This world history is teeming with examples of cultural icons like Edward Murrow, who were able to criticize the system from the inside. That this legacy, despite its dangers, holds the promise of rescue for a decreasing number of PTV viewers.

And once PTV and its management regain this spirit of independence and modernity, we can all take the path to save this great national institution from itself.

Saad Rasool is a lawyer in Lahore. He has an LL.M. in constitutional law from Harvard Law School. He can be reached at [email protected] or Twitter: @Ch_SaadRasool. This article originally appeared on The Nation and has been republished with the author’s permission. The views expressed in this article are from the author and do not necessarily reflect Global Village Space’s editorial guidelines.