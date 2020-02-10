Protesters say the city council office remains closed until the toilets are cleaned

By Thamsanqa Mbovane for GroundUp

Around 150 hut residents from the informal Masakheni Sihlale settlement in Khayelitsha, Uitenhage, burned tires on Monday morning in front of the Simphiwe Ntshiza (EFF) councilor’s office.

The demonstrators closed the office and said it would not be opened until the toilets in their settlement were cleaned. They also demand electrification and the assignment of location numbers to around 240 huts.

In February last year the huts went up next to the streets Gawulayo, Cutshe, Kiva, Mabi, Sonto and Gqabi.

Seven toilets for 500 residents

In August last year, residents protested the demand for mobile toilets. Finally, seven toilets were made available for the 500 residents.

However, community leader Siyabulela Mbuqe said: “Human waste should be collected twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Instead of cleaning the seven mobile toilets at least twice a week, the community collects human waste every two weeks. ”

He said residents have been avoiding toilets since January “because they are now full of feces.” He also said that the toilets were not enough and were blown up in strong winds.

The municipal leader Siyakhumbula Pikini told the demonstrators in front of the city council office in the presence of Ntshiza: “We are not his friend. We want clean toilets, electricity and parking space numbers for our huts. “

“You turned your back on us”

Resident Zoyisile Mpayipeli said to Ntshiza: “We do not get any feedback and minutes from council meetings. You used to accompany us, but now you have turned your back on us.”

Ntshiza replied, “It is good that you are revealing these things. But all of these questions are answered by the MMCs (members of the Mayor’s Committee) of the Directorate for Settlements, Infrastructure and Engineering. I cannot lie about things that do not happen.”

The residents dispersed, but said that the office would only be reopened if they got answers. They gave the council seven days.