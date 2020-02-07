Pronounced Oscars Voter beat for racism after saying “Parasite” should not be nominated alongside “regular” movies

Although we are all entitled to our opinion about which film deserves the highest distinction, the opinion of an Oscar voter about a foreign film is slammed because of its racist view.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a “female member of the academy industry”, spoke under the condition of anonymity and gave a judgmental analysis of the nominations this year.

When evaluating each of the films nominated for Best Picture, she humiliated South Korean black comedy thriller, Parasite, and said it didn’t belong in the category.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="RF8DXM1581098727" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1225168986662408193" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1225168986662408193&created_ts=1580938023.0&screen_name=ICONvoice&text=This+Oscars+Voter+Had+a+Racist+Reason+for+Not+Nominating+%E2%80%98Parasite%E2%80%99+%26amp%3B+Twitter+Is+Not+Here+for+It%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FNxFNWJrTFg&id=1225168986662408193&name=ICON+Voice" width="100%"></noscript>

While she admitted that the Bong Joon-Ho movie was “beautifully done,” the pat on the back ended there.



She added:



“I don’t think foreign films should be nominated with regular films.”

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8J36TO1581098727" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1225292336000913409" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1225292336000913409&created_ts=1580967432.0&screen_name=drippdnswag&text=The+Oscars%E2%80%99+most+outspoken+voter+goes+viral+with+%E2%80%98racist%E2%80%99%C2%A0opinion+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FqIgCUudbQ1+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FR3ZfTzIqUW&id=1225292336000913409&name=DrippdnSwag" width="100%"></noscript>

While she spoke poorly about other films and performances for prizes, the excavation at Parasite led to the most controversy, with some commenting on Twitter as “racist.”



<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="EAF0PL1581098727" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224863452235272192" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224863452235272192&created_ts=1580865178.0&screen_name=SawdEye&text=%40THR+Wow+so+...+horrifically+racist&id=1224863452235272192&name=Evan+Sawdey" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8VDCHV1581098727" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1225014390195273728" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1225014390195273728&created_ts=1580901164.0&screen_name=MooseJMoose&text=%40THR+has+begun+its++yearly%22Brutally+Honest+Oscar+Ballot%22+feature.+Or%2C+as+I+like+to+call+it+%22Whiny+Oscar+Voter+With%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FD4sQZkbmU8&id=1225014390195273728&name=Moose+J.+Moose" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6N4R2A1581098727" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224868905446830080" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224868905446830080&created_ts=1580866478.0&screen_name=_steffieweffie_&text=%40THR+Foreign+movies+shouldn%E2%80%99t+be+allowed+in+the+best+picture+category%3F+Really%3F+Life+is+Beautiful+deserved+it%E2%80%99s+win%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FXL3AsnTNyr&id=1224868905446830080&name=Stef" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="GJ5T5B1581098727" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1225111010404700161" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1225111010404700161&created_ts=1580924200.0&screen_name=JVenook&text=%40WaltHickey+It%27s+amazing+how+every+single+one+always+seems+to+be+chock-full+of+all+of+the+racist+and+sexist+tropes%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FrAsu8eti3V&id=1225111010404700161&name=Jeremy+Venook" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="T725NA1581098727" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224905930392756225" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224905930392756225&created_ts=1580875306.0&screen_name=_socallocal&text=%40THR+Exhibit+A+as+to+why+The+Academy+has+been+under+pressure+the+past+few+years+to+diversify+its+demographics&id=1224905930392756225&name=jonny+sokko" width="100%"></noscript>

Many others claimed that her films were “regular”.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="M3ZF3Q1581098727" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224895820886986752" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224895820886986752&created_ts=1580872895.0&screen_name=happymidsommar&text=%40THR+calling+non-foreign+films+%E2%80%9Cregular+films%E2%80%9D+is....+super+super+gross+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FMfphESuUeS&id=1224895820886986752&name=kat" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="QFYV5K1581098728" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224892555604701185" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224892555604701185&created_ts=1580872117.0&screen_name=thewaitisogre&text=%40offbrandwagner+regular+films%3F+this+is+like+when+people+say+an+american+accent+is+normal+accent&id=1224892555604701185&name=Claudia+%28Michael+Shannon+Stan%29" width="100%"></noscript>

Her dissertation about what is or is not praised was full of other crazy comments, including her criticism of Greta Gerwig’s acting in Little Women.

“Little Women was badly acted and confusing, and I have no idea why they cast four British actresses to play American girls.”

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="IPVFDX1581098728" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224862559712317441" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224862559712317441&created_ts=1580864965.0&screen_name=BruceRheins&text=%40THR+This+actress+is+either+very+young+and+naive%2C+or+old+and+bitter+about+losing+parts+to+British+actresses.&id=1224862559712317441&name=Bruce+Rheins" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7TBA8C1581098728" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224888700817104899" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224888700817104899&created_ts=1580871198.0&screen_name=NellyBelle3379&text=%40THR+So+basically+most+of+her+votes+are+based+on+who+is+American+and+that%27s+who+should+win+smh+honestly+her+votes+s%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FiC24DlC9m0&id=1224888700817104899&name=%F0%9F%92%99%F0%9F%A6%82Scorpiogirl2%F0%9F%A6%82%F0%9F%92%99" width="100%"></noscript>

She already prohibited Cynthia Erivo from the category Best actress because she was a British actress who played a role in an African-American historical figure.

“I don’t vote for [Harriet’s] Cynthia Erivo because I think they should have had an American actress to play Harriet [Tubman], not an English actress.”

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="UXQA621581098728" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224862537952288768" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224862537952288768&created_ts=1580864960.0&screen_name=HittiRafik&text=%40THR+What+the+hell+with+this+lady%2C+so+much+hate.&id=1224862537952288768&name=Rafikhg" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="SJ9CQC1581098728" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224897786950377472" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224897786950377472&created_ts=1580873364.0&screen_name=AAOsAwesomeFans&text=%40THR+I+cringed+so+hard+reading+this.+Please+tell+me+this+person+is+an+outlier+%26amp%3B+not+all+Academy+members+are+that+va%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FGWapjdo4z8&id=1224897786950377472&name=Astrid+H+%2F+Goodbye%2C+Friend" width="100%"></noscript>

Usually an actress who portrays a real-life persona on a tee is sufficient to justify a trophy. But in this case was Charlize Theron perhaps a too perfect portrait of Megyn Kelly?

The voter said:

“Charlize Theron did a good imitation [from Megyn Kelly], but I find the real Megyn annoying, so I also found her annoying.”

So who are her choices and their justifications for that?

For Best Actor, she voted for Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood because “he never won before” and Renée Zellweger for Best Actress for her performance in Judy because of “her singing and everything, she’s just amazing.”

Her top choice for the best film was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood because she believed that director Quentin Tarantino portrayed the 1960s era “perfectly” based on the time she spent in L.A.

That would indicate that she is not the “young” and “naive” voters they had imagined.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9W778E1581098728" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224862986143256581" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224862986143256581&created_ts=1580865067.0&screen_name=eatentexp&text=%40BruceRheins+%40THR+I+thought+super+young+until+she+said+about+being+in+Hollywood+in+the+60s.%0APlus+constantly+calling%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2Fm1G6KlPVE9&id=1224862986143256581&name=Clare" width="100%"></noscript>

Those who hope that Parasite sweeps solely on the basis that it is generally considered a “cinematic masterpiece” by critics across the board, cross their fingers.

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="LEERN61581098728" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224042748556136448" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224042748556136448&created_ts=1580669507.0&screen_name=ich_bin_Klown&text=Parasite+will+probably+win+in+foreign+category...+So+best+movie+probably+jojo+or+marriage+story+%28kramer+vs+kramer+o%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FJokmRhYH3h&id=1224042748556136448&name=Fl%C3%B8res" width="100%"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="B0WA101581098729" frameborder="0" height="150" id="twitter-embed-1224867112902103045" scrolling="no" src="https://www.comicsands.com/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1224867112902103045&created_ts=1580866051.0&screen_name=gerardobong&text=%40THR+The+way+foreign+films+outtalented%2C+outsold+and+outshadowed+American+average+films+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FoQ3YS1UR3t&id=1224867112902103045&name=Gerardo+%E2%80%A2+PARASITE+WARRIOR" width="100%"></noscript>

For the 92nd Academy Awards the nominations for Best photo are: 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Little Women, Ford v Ferrari, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, The Irishman and Marriage Story.

Parasite collected six nominations – including Best Picture, Best Director and Best International Feature Film – and is a brilliant commentary on class conflict and social inequality filled with dramatic twists and turns into a shocking feeling.

The film kept the audience constantly talking about the film long after the final credits.

It has all the ingredients of an award for Best Images, regardless of whether the image is strange or “normal”.

