Pro-Ject releases 7RAY double LP for audiophiles

The hi-fi company Pro-Ject has released an album to demonstrate the differences between the recording techniques.

Jazzy Zoetrope was developed under the label Pro-Ject Records and is a 180 g double LP with the Austrian musician and audiophile 7RAY as well as the jazz trio Triple Ace and Simon Plötzenede on trumpet.

The live studio album was recorded at the Pro-Ject headquarters in Austria on analogue tape with a reduced microphone in order to record the live performance as true to the original as possible in real stereo without compression or extensive editing.

(Photo credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject describes the work as “easy listen with great atmosphere, an instant jazz classic”. It is available on vinyl for £ 35 (pressed by Austrovinyl) or as a ¼ “SM468 master tape for £ 445 on 2 x 10.5” NAB metal rolls at a rate of 15 bps (CCIR equalized).

Jazzy Zoetrope can be bought here. The title list looks like this:

Studio shot: side A

1st day and night

2. Fly me to the moon

3. One for my baby

4. It was a good year

Studio shot: side B

1. I missed you

2. My baby only cares about me

3. Send the clowns

4. Nature Boy

5. I remember you

Live recording: page C

1. Nature Boy

2. A foggy day

3. I have you under my skin

4. I missed you

Live recording: side D

1. Blue moon

2. My baby only cares about me

3. Lady is a tramp

4. One for my baby

