Prison staff mocking dying prisoner for help with shocking video – Raw Story

Employees in the Ottawa County prison in Miami, Oklahoma, are shown both mocking and ignoring calls for help from a prisoner who would be found dead in his cell hours later.

Authorities released surveillance images from prison in October 2015 when prisoner Terral Ellis Jr. died days after he gave himself an excellent order for drunk driving.

As CBS News reports, the footage shows a nurse in a prison who belittles Ellis after he complained that he had breathing problems and needed medical help.

“I’m tired of f * cking your ass!” She says in the video. “There is nothing wrong with you!”

Other prison workers can be seen mocking Ellis’ pleas as they walk past his cell.

“If you can’t breathe, how can you talk?” An employee asked him sarcastically.

Hours after the recordings were made, Ellis was found dead in his cell, where medical staff found that he had died of sepsis and pneumonia.

Ellis’ brother Garrett tells CBS News that he was shocked to see the prison staff, especially a nurse, constantly belittling his late brother or sister, even when he asked them for help.

“It was inappropriate,” he said. “She completely neglected his health.”

View the CBS News report on the video below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e7WOxOiTH8 [/ embed]

Type in errors and corrections: [e-mail protected].