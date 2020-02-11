Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, “Visit Australia during Royal Tour”

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge are set to announce a royal tour of Australia, according to reports.

Although there is no official announcement yet to be made by the various royal households, the Brisbane Times reports that the couple will visit areas affected by the devastating summer fires.

Negotiations between the federal government and the royals are said to have been going on for weeks and Prime Minister Scott Morrison is apparently due to an official invitation to the couple this week.

It is unclear whether the tour will include Cambridge’s first joint visit to Western Australia.

The couple last visited Australia in 2014 with Prince George, who was still a toddler, and went to Sydney, Brisbane, Uluru, Adelaide and Canberra.

Prince William also visited flood-affected areas in Queensland and Victoria in 2011.

