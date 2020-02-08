Prince Harry has spent years in therapy about the death of Diana

Prince Harry has reportedly revealed at the first Sussexes event since he announced they are leaving the royal family, he has been in therapy in recent years to cope with the loss of his mother.

In a speech at an alternative investment summit in Florida sponsored by JP Morgan, Harry also said he did not regret retiring as a senior royal member because he did not want Meghan and son Archie to experience what he experienced when he was younger .

It is not known whether the duke – who in a Megxit decision favored financial freedom over membership of the monarchy – was paid for the speaking engagement, but it is speculated that he could have received a compensation of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The New York Post reported that Harry was attending the Miami event on Thursday and the newspaper quoted a source who said: “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy in recent years to try to reduce the trauma of losing his mother to overcome.

“He told about the consequences of his childhood and that he spoke with a mental health professional.

“Harry has also touched Megxit and said it has been very difficult for him and Meghan, but he does not regret their decision to resign as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to experience what he did as a child. “

In 2017, Diana’s 20-year anniversary, the death of Princess of Wales after a car accident in Paris, Harry also talked about how he had sought counseling after two years of “total chaos” after spending nearly two decades to “not think” about his mother’s death.

Before Harry spoke at the event, which was said to have been attended by billionaires, American breakfast show host Gayle King, who attended Meghan’s baby shower in New York, introduced the Duchess who spoke of her love for Harry, the American newspaper reported.

Details have not been released about why the couple attended the event, but a number of charities can be seen during the event at the 1 Hotel in South Beach in Miami.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said, “I can confirm that the Sussex people attended a JP Morgan meeting yesterday in Miami, where the duke spoke.”

A JP Morgan spokesman declined to comment.

The Sussex people live in Canada with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, preparing to drop their HRH styles and leave the monarchy in favor of financial freedom.

Buckingham Palace said that the new life of the Sussexes without royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.

