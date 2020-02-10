Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan “connected with Jennifer Lopez in Miami”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan bonded with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the summit of JPMorgan’s billionaire in Miami.

35-year-old Prince and Meghan, 38 – who have nine-month-old son Archie together – dined with the pop singer and baseball legend in a restaurant on Thursday evening

An eyewitness told the Page Six column of the New York Post newspaper that the two couples could get along famously.

“Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex and talked to them for some time during dinner,” they said.

Camera icon New friends: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

“J-Lo was overheard and invited the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their children.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that Prince Harry and Meghan would drop their HRH titles.

The couple will no longer be referred to as Royal Highnesses and will be “obliged to relinquish royal duties,” while not receiving public funds to perform royal duties.

The beloved duo have also been asked to repay £ 2.4 million in tax money that was used to redecorate their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

A statement from Queen Elizabeth read: “After many months of discussions and more recent discussions, I am happy that together we have found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved members of my family. I acknowledge the challenges they have experienced as a result of intensive control over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. “

.