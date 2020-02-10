Pretty Paynesville hopes this Valentine’s Day weekend to win hearts with deals that you love

Indulge your partner by booking a weekend of love in picturesque Paynesville in Eastern Gippsland, and you will also support communities that recover from forest fires.

The coastal town in the heart of the Gippsland Lakes encourages Victorians to plan a romantic, long weekend away – starting this Friday – with a series of special offers for lovebirds.

Hayley Hardy from East Gippsland Marketing said that the “share the love” campaign from Valentine is designed to increase the number of visitors after the recent fires.

Just a short drive from bustling Bairnsdale and a ferry from sleepy Raymond Island, Paynesville was the perfect destination for a long-loved weekend, Mrs. Hardy said.

“People have seen the images and they have looked at how they felt helpless. But by booking accommodation, dinner, cruises and tours in East Gippsland during the Valentine’s weekend, you can help fire-affected communities recover economically and ensure that 100% of your money goes directly to the companies that need your help Said.

Tamara Cook, owner of Captains Cove Resort in Paynesville, is one of the participants in the promotion of Valentine.

Anyone who has booked three nights at Captains Cove before February 17 will receive a free $ 50 voucher at the Sardine Eatery and Bar, or at Pier 70 on the Esplanade, she said.

“We are very excited to participate in this initiative and offer something special to our guests who make the effort to visit the region and share the love,” said Mrs. Cook.

“Everyone here has felt the impact of these fires directly or indirectly, and of course some are hurting more than others, but our cafes, restaurants, hotels and our tourist operators have all been affected by the fact that visitors have largely stayed away while the forest fires had influence on the region during our peak tourism period. The only thing people can do is drop by. “

Mrs. Hardy said the Paynesville Music Festival, from February 21-23, and Paynesville Classic Boat Rally, from February 28 to March 1, were also good reasons for visiting the city.

As part of the Festival of Festivals of East Gippsland, the events provided the perfect opportunity for Victorians to discover all culinary delights and culinary delights in the Paynesville and Bairnsdale region while enjoying great music, beautiful scenery and a lively festival atmosphere, she said.

