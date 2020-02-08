President tore for his fake “patriotism” against the army – Raw Story

President Donald Trump was convicted on Saturday for “performative patriotism” for claiming to support the US military, but using the troops as “props.”

“President Donald Trump is not the first president to use the army as a prop, but it has become clear that he is the most brutal cynic to do this,” wrote Anthony L. Fisher in a Business Insider column.

He recalled how Trump summoned the soldiers of the Army-in-Action Sgt. Christopher Hake and Sgt. 1st class Townsend Williams at his State of the Union address.

“In summary: Trump used a Gold Star family as a prop to brag about a murder he had ordered, and then followed it up by using another family in a TV stunt to make the sacrifices of” extraordinary military families. ” Prices. “he explained.

“Nationally submitted tribute to military families are beautiful gestures, but by using what a humble expression of respect for a widow and her child should have been to justify a military action he ordered, Trump explicitly politicized the death of a soldier, “Fisher remarked.

“Trump likes to bask in the reflected glory of veterans, but his melody changes as soon as military personnel do not fit easily into his story,” he explained. “During his decades in public life, Trump has embodied the idea of ​​hollow, performative patriotism.”

The actions of the supreme commander are part of a pattern.

“He had a lifelong love affair with military parades. Despite the fact that he received five delays to prevent him from serving in Vietnam, Trump said he felt he was really in the army because he had an upstate military preparation school in New York “He recalled.” He has repeatedly praised the idea of ​​military parades. As an adult, he was known to remain silent in the presence of high-ranking generals. “

“So while Trump tries to use the army to polish up his political credentials, he only does that when it suits him. If that is not the case, the President insults the dead, wipes the wounded, uses the living as political pawns and honors the war criminal. It’s a perverse way to show respect for the army, “Fisher concluded.

Trump likes to bask in the machismo of military clichés, but his “respect” for those in uniform is hollow. When veterans bother him, he throws them under the bus.

My newest @businessinsider https://t.co/XxixVlZ5r9

– Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) 8 February 2020

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).