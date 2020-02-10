President Ramaphosa is the most popular SA politician

Citizen Surveys, a marketing and social research company, has released its results from the South African Citizens Survey (SACS). Despite the problems facing the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has kept his title as Mzansi’s most popular politician.

According to the SA Citizens Survey, 64% of South Africans think that President @CyrilRamaphosa Ramaphosa is doing his job well ️ ☺️ ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/LfjHKCQ9U2

– Khusela Diko🇿🇦 (@KhuselaS) February 9, 2020

President Ramaphosa receives a high favor rating in the SA Citizens Survey

Ramaphosa took over the seat of the presidency with the country in a nosedive. Eskom has declined steadily since its occupancy, as its infrastructure can barely cope with the country’s electricity needs.

His efforts to attract foreign investment have had some positive results. However, political and fiscal uncertainties have affected his ambitions.

The SA Citizen Survey, which was compiled from a nationwide sample of 1,300 respondents, rated Ramaphosa with the highest rating (61%) among his colleagues, including:

Vice President David Mabuza (24%);

Treasury Secretary Tito Mboweni (33%);

Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan (28%);

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule (13%);

DA interim boss John Steenhuisen (15%); and

EFF leader Julius Malema (26%).

Reza Omar, the Strategic Research Director at Citizen Surveys, noted that while Ramaphosa has had a difficult start in his tenure as president, it has only dropped 1% since the 2019 general election.

“It is interesting to note that President Cyril Ramaphosa still has the highest favor rating (61%) among the main political figures interviewed by SACS. President Ramaphosa’s convenience rating peaked at 62% during the national and provincial elections. Subsequently, despite all the challenges he and the country faced, the President maintained these very high ratings, ”said Omar.

How was this data collected?

The SA Citizens Survey has been running for about five years. The aim of this research is to “keep in touch with current events in South Africa and the everyday realities of citizens”.

“The sample weights are developed based on the tiered sample design and the latest Statistics South Africa estimates for the 18+ population to ensure that the sample represents the national population in terms of province, population group, gender, age and age , “

Citizens Surveys, SA Citizens Survey 2020

The quarterly data from the study was compiled by 3,900 respondents who, according to the SA Citizens Survey, “gave results with an error rate of ± 1.5 percentage points at a confidence level of 95%.”