President Barack Obamas’ first film wins the best documentary Oscar – Raw Story

“American Factory”, a documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama for Netflix about a Midwestern US factory reopened by a Chinese billionaire, won the Oscar for the best documentary on Sunday.

The film maps the journey of a Midwestern rust belt community of optimism at the reopening of the gigantic factory – bringing back vital jobs – towards insidious anger and disillusion, as Chinese management imposes its stringent, exhausting demands on employees and relieves them that do not comply.

“Our film is from Ohio and China,” said director Julia Reichert, accepting her golden statue. “But it can be really everywhere where people put on a uniform, hit a clock and try to give their families a better life.”

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for working people today and we believe it will be better if the world’s employees unite,” she said.

Co-directed by Reichert and Steven Bognar, the film is a fully accessible view of how both American and Chinese workers, from workers to management, have transformed their lives through powerful global economic forces that attract the attention of none other than the Obamas.

The former first couple acquired ‘American Factory’ at the Sundance Festival in January 2019, where it had won the director’s prize, and was released on Netflix in August that year as the first offering from their company Higher Ground Productions.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama congratulated Reichert and Bognar on their victory on Sunday, with the former president who called the film “a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of major economic changes.”

“Glad that two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release,” he tweeted.

Michelle said she was “happy to see their heart and honesty recognized – because the best stories are rarely neat or perfect.”

“But that’s where the truth lies so often,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The Edge of Democracy”, “The Cave”, “For Sama” and “Honeyland” were also in for the best documentary.

Type in errors and corrections: [e-mail protected].