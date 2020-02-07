Powerful radio signal from distant Galaxy seems to have a pattern

Way out

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) have fascinated astronomers since they were first observed in 2007.

We have only just begun to understand these powerful signals and have yet to find out the cause. Some have even speculated that the signs of extraterrestrial life can be.

Now, Vice reports, a new study by researchers at Cornell University has identified an FRB source about half a billion light-years from the Earth that ominously pulses on a regular 16-day cycle.

Pattern recognition

That makes it the first FRB discovered according to a repeating schedule, according to the newspaper.

The team analyzed 28 bursts between September 2018 and October 2019, recorded by the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment Fast Radio Burst Project (CHIME / FRB), a radio telescope in British Columbia, Canada.

The Mystery Remains

Scientists have some ideas about what the regular cycle can cause. For example, the signal may come from an object in a path that only sends signals at a certain point in its path.

It can also come from a binary star system consisting of a solid star and a highly magnetized star, as outlined in another study published on arXiv.

READ MORE: Something in Deep Space sends signals to the Earth in constant 16-day cycles (Vice)

More about fast radio bursts: Astronomers detect eight new potential alien signals