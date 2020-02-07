Powerball and Powerball Plus results for Friday, February 7, 2020

It is Friday night and that can only mean one thing. Cash dollar bills (not really) can be won in the Powerball draw.

Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots are valued at:

R40 million (Powerball Plus)

But if you really want to have your share of the jackpot, you have to play the lottery! You know what they’re saying, you have to be there to win.

TheSouthAfrican.com brings you the Powerball results as soon as they occur.

The numbers will appear below as they become available. Powerball results usually appear at 9:15 p.m. at the latest.

If you can’t see the numbers, you may need to restart or refresh your browser.

Powerball and Powerball Plus winning numbers

Powerball: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Powerball: 0

PowerBall Plus: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Powerball: 0

Here are previous PowerBall results for South Africa. For more details and too Check the numbers Visit the National Lottery website.

When does the lottery ticket sale close?

If you buy your tickets at an existing lottery outlet, they close at 8:30 p.m. on the day of the draw. Conditions for other lottery services vary – please read them when you sign up for these services.

What does a lottery ticket cost?

A single LOTTO game costs R5.00 including VAT. The individual costs of LOTTO PLUS 1 are R2.50 and the individual costs of LOTTO PLUS 2 are R2.50 VAT.