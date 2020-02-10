Potential gene therapy to combat cocaine addiction – Raw Story

Have you ever slipped when trying to avoid sugar, quit smoking, or break another habit or addiction? Usually that one piece of cake or one cigarette doesn’t ruin your entire plan, but for people struggling with cocaine addiction, one slip can undo months of hard work.

Cocaine consumption is increasing, with 2.2 million people in the US who recently admitted cocaine use in 2017. In 2014, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimated that nearly 1 million Americans were addicted to cocaine. The effect of cocaine on the brain and body is so powerful that even after advanced treatments, many people try to stop using cocaine within a year.

What if cocaine could be made less euphoric, so that a single use by a recovering addict does not result in a complete relapse? Scientists at the Mayo Clinic recently published progress to realize this idea – a gene therapy that would treat cocaine addiction by making cocaine less rewarding.

We are a molecular biologist and neurobiologist who are interested in understanding and treating human diseases, including neurological disorders such as cocaine addiction. As faculty members of the University of Tennessee who conduct basic biomedical research, we have worked for years on the way genes are switched on and off in humans and the effects of cocaine on mice. We were therefore delighted to see a promising convergence of new gene therapy and cocaine addiction therapy.

A treatment to make cocaine less addictive

Started over 20 years ago, scientists have been working on developing a new version of a human protein that can break down cocaine so quickly that it does not produce an addictive high. We all have the normal human protein BChE that helps regulate neurotransmitters and can slowly break down cocaine. Targeted mutations in BChE can turn it into a super-CocH – a protein that can quickly break down cocaine. When this CocH is injected into the bloodstream, cocaine is very quickly broken down – before the user can experience the pleasant effects – so a dose of cocaine is less rewarding. Being less rewarding means that it is easier to stop using cocaine.

Previous research has shown that injections of the super CocH protein drastically reduce addictive behavior in cocaine addicted rats. That is amazing. But the problem is that daily CocH injections are too expensive and difficult to keep for the years needed to prevent cocaine relapse for human users. It would be much more practical to offer a single treatment that could provide enough CocH to last for years.

One way to do that is gene therapy: give patients the DNA sequence (the gene) that contains the instructions for making super-CocH so that their bodies can continue to make it for months or possibly years. Fortunately, this type of gene therapy has gone from science fiction to hopeful reality in the last decade. Clinical studies have demonstrated the potential of gene therapy to treat diseases from hemophilia to neurodegenerative diseases, and a handful of these have been approved by the FDA. The new Mayo Clinic study is an important step towards the realization of CocH gene therapy.

How does gene therapy work?

How exactly does a scientist give “a person a gene”? You can’t just swallow DNA like you would a pill. The scientists at the Mayo Clinic had to find a way to deliver the gene to every cell in the liver. The way they did this was to insert the super-CocH gene into a virus called adeno-associated virus (AAV). AAV has been modified so that when it infects cells it cannot reproduce in the body or make someone sick. It’s just a van. The virus works by delivering the CocH gene to liver cells, where it stays for months or years. The cells read the super CocH gene and use it to produce many copies of the CocH protein, which then breaks down cocaine.

In the new study, the team tested this approach in mice. The results are promising and suggest that this gene therapy is safe and effective. Mice that received only gene therapy were healthy. Mice that received cocaine became hyperactive and showed signs of liver damage. When the mice received cocaine plus gene therapy, they behaved normally as if they had not received the medicine. The cocaine was rapidly broken down by their new super CocH proteins and their livers showed no signs of damage.

The results are promising enough that the FDA has approved plans to continue with human clinical trials.

The virus is a delivery vehicle for the gene.

National Institutes of Health

Look forward to something

Keep in mind that this treatment will not come on the market soon. It took six years from the first testing of AAV-CocH therapy in mice to reach the point where the technique is safe enough for human testing. There are many aspects of treatment that need to be evaluated and adjusted to ensure that it is both safe and effective in people.

For example, AAV gene therapy can cause unwanted immune responses in people who need careful monitoring. Issues such as discomfort caused by therapy, different responses based on a person’s genetic make-up and interactions with other drugs or medical conditions must also be addressed.

Because this study only followed mice for two months, the long-term effects of gene therapy should be investigated. How well this therapy works to treat cocaine addiction in mice is also not really known, and treating addiction in humans is certainly even more complicated.

This gene therapy can make a dose of cocaine less rewarding in one day, but complete recovery from addiction may require a combination of treatments that will be administered over many years.

Like many, we have two family members or friends who struggle with addictions that cannot be cured by simply “trying harder”. This recent work combines careful scientific progress with a creative new idea that gives hope to those trying to overcome cocaine addiction.

Rachel Patton McCord, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology, University of Tennessee and Rebecca A. Prosser, Professor of Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology, University of Tennessee

This article has been republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.