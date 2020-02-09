Pink Fresh releases Byleth’s match-up chart for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The early tournament winner shares his thoughts on the latest Fire Emblem hero to be part of Smash

Fire Emblems Byleth has only been available as the newest DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for a few weeks, but the professional scene has achieved some good results with the “Remote Demon” at early events.

VGBC | Pink Fresh won one of the first Byleth solo tournaments less than a week after the fighter’s release, and he’s now put together an early match-up table for the Fire Emblem hero, which he believes has a lot of potential.

Who Pink believes that Byleth is currently offering the best is at the top of the list, of course Donkey Kong, but also the other heavyweights in King Dedede, K. Rool, Ganondorf and Incineroar, together with Dr. Mario and surprisingly Ivysaur. I would guess because the grassy Pokémon can be effectively out of reach by the new character’s long spear attacks.

As with FOX | MkLeo also thinks Byleth has had the worst experiences with fighters who are fast enough to go beyond their distance choices like Pikachu, Zero Suit Samus and Squirtle. Middle Tacticians: Simon, Snake, Mega Man, Samus, etc.

Unfortunately, in Smash Ultimate, these aspects generally make up most of the top-level characters, including Joker, although Mr. Fresh still believes Byleth can keep up with at least some of the others like Palutena, Peaach, and Lucina.

This match-up table is still too early, of course, so it will be interesting to see how the match-ups will change in the coming months, although Pink Fresh appears to be sticking to his opinion that Byleth is pretty good overall.

