“PIC has to get clean if a dubious half a billion land is bought,” says DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is on the heels of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) after allegedly spending half a billion rand on a land purchase on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

Later, the DA sent parliamentary requests to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni asking him to investigate the failed purchase and clarify it.

DA Shadow’s finance minister, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said the evidence received suggests that the PIC has reportedly invested 586.5 million rand in a piece of empty farmland between Klerksdorp and Stilfontein in the northwest, which it hopes will be mixed Transform residential area.

PIC transaction raises questions

The transaction raises a number of questions.

“First of all, the obviously excessive purchase price that the PIC paid for the property was determined. It is difficult to imagine how the valuation could be justified, even if there is a possibility of future development that is in doubt, ”said Hill-Lewis.

The prosecutor also pointed out that the two investment companies involved in the transaction each have a single manager, with both individuals appearing to be the immediate beneficiaries.

“How were these beneficiaries selected? You have achieved an increase in value that significantly exceeds the purchase price paid by the pension fund. Both companies, Anglo-Saxon developments and Moedi Bosele Investors, jointly claimed a value of R 837 million, ”he added.

The blue party also questioned the involvement of a military veterans association.

The PIC declines to disclose details of the valuation

The PIC argued that the price they paid for the property was fair and that an independent assessment had been carried out as part of its due diligence protocol. When asked about the identity of the expert and the details of the evaluation, however, the PIC would not provide any further details.

“This appears to be a suspicious issue for the PIC, and its silence on key issues only increases suspicion. The DA will now write to acting PIC CEO Vuyani Hako to request details about the transaction, the basis for the valuation and the basis for the selection of beneficiaries, ”added Hill-Lewis.

According to Business Insider, the PIC apparently paid 15% more than the value that seller Isago @ N12 stated. The municipal council pension fund (MCPF), on the other hand, does not believe that Isago did good business.

In mid-2015, the MCPF “bought” 11 Isago stands in the same Klerksdorp extension in which the PIC plans to build houses and offices for around R140 million. These properties were never transferred to the fund. The MCPF was eventually reimbursed the full amount – apparently using the money from the PIC purchase – after it was placed under management.

Ramaphosa Pension Saga

An all-powerful war is looming between the PIC and various government structures after the ANC has confirmed that they are considering taking money from government employees’ pensions to save Eskom.

Hill-Lewis described the government’s actions – and especially Cyril Ramaphosa – as “shameful” and accused him of persuading the PIC to adopt this controversial pension proposal. According to the DA representative, the President’s office has “passed away”:

“It would be shameful if the president supported a plan to use the ANC to fund Eskom’s mismanagement with the pensioner money. The PIC says that nobody – neither Cosatu, the president, nor Pravin Gordhan – spoke to them about this plan. Cosatu’s claim that there is a consensus to support the plan is a lie. “

“The fact that Ramaphosa is taking over the leadership of Cosatu instead of pushing ahead with the real reforms needed to save Eskom and solve the power crisis shows how his presidency has lapsed … Cyril has decided to rob the pensions of the hard-working South Africans to pour into the Eskom. ” Black hole with no hope of return. “

The PIC has yet to officially reject the plan, even though they protest that they will remain in the dark. With a proposed $ 50 billion in bailout, this could ruin the lives of thousands of families.