Piaggio plans to enter the Indian e-scooter market soon

The Indian unit of the Italian motor vehicle manufacturer Piaggio plans to launch a special electric scooter for the Indian market shortly. The scooter will be a special version of its electric scooter Vespa Elettrica, which was presented at the current Auto Expo 2020.

The Vespa Elettrica is powered by a 4 kW DC motor that enables a top speed of 70 km / h and a speed of 45 km / h in “Eco mode”. The e-scooter is powered by a 4.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, with which it covers a range of 100 km in “Eco mode” and 70 km in “Power mode”.

The e-scooter is currently available for the European market, but Piaggio has indicated that it will launch a new model for India that is tailored to users’ needs.

“With the growing changes in the electric two-wheeled ecosystem, Piaggio India is introducing innovative electromobility solutions in India that take local consumers into account. We are currently reviewing several platforms for developing electric mobility solutions for India, ”said Diego Graffi, CEO and CEO of Piaggio India.

Piaggio’s Vespa Elettrica also offers functions such as Bluetooth connectivity with the mobile Vespa Connectivity app, a digital instrument cluster with TFT display and an intelligent speedometer with call and message display.

Piaggio also presented its Aprilla SXR 160 scooter at Auto Expo 2020. The scooter will be manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati plant and is expected to be on the market from October to December this year. The booking will open in August 2020. The SXR 160 scooter is available in four colors – blue, white, red and black.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is booming with new launches. Automobile giants and start-ups of electric vehicles have presented their offer for the Indian market. These include Ather Energy, Ampere Vehicles, TVS Motors, Benling India, Tork Motors, Tronx Motors and Bajaj Autos.

Last month, Bajaj Auto launched an electric version of its traditional chetak scooter. Bajaj Chetak costs INR 1 lakh for an urban version and INR 1.15 lakh for a premium version. The prices include all taxes. At about the same time, Bengaluru-based company Ather Energy unveiled its Ather 450X while Ampere Vehicles launched Reo Elite.

In addition, the Gurlingram-based company Benling India presented its latest electric scooter Auro, which is expected to come onto the market in the first quarter of the 2020 financial year.

