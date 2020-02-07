Photo and sales art hope to survive the advent calendar

On the way to Berlin, Bloody Disgusting has the first photo and sales art for Patrick RidremontHoliday horror puzzles The advent calendar (Le calendrier) who asks: “Are you going to live until Christmas this year?”

In the movie…

“Eva, a former swimming instructor and now paraplegic, has been in a wheelchair for three years. Her friend Sophie sends her a strange Advent calendar for her birthday. It’s not the traditional goodies she finds when she opens every door, but some very special gifts, some of which are nice, but many of which are scary and bloody. “

The French-speaking film stars Eugenie Derouand, Honorine Magnier, and Clement Olivieri,

WTFilms handles worldwide sales.