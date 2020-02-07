Philips 65OLED984 report | What HiFi?

Few televisions have higher expectations than the 65OLED984 (or OLED + 984, as they are often called). With good reason, this is the most advanced television Philips makes. B & W’s most advanced television speaker system acts as a partner.

This OLED TV supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 + and features a Dolby Atmos audio system developed by one of the most respected hi-fi companies. It also looks stunning and offers Philips’ wonderful Ambilight technology at a bargain price. What more can you ask for?

However, this degree of fulfilling wishes comes at a high price. The Philips 65OLED984 is significantly more expensive than the 65-inch version of the Panasonic GX2000, which itself is much more expensive than the award-winning LG C9. All of this means that it must be seriously brilliant.

characteristics

The 65OLED984 looks different than most televisions. Not in terms of the display itself, which is the usual plate of a 16: 9 screen framed by fabulous thin bezels, but in terms of the fact that it’s a free-standing set that is the OLED Panel is located on a thin floor. Stand with soundbar.

In fact, soundbar could be the wrong word, at least as far as B&W is concerned. This is because the case under the screen only contains drivers for passive speakers and no electronics. The processing and amplification takes place in the main housing of the TV.

Philips 65OLED984 specifications

Panel type OLED

resolution 4K

operating system Android TV 9.0

HDR formats HDR10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDMI x4

USB x2

optical x1

For reasons known only to Philips and B&W, the remote control IR sensor is hidden in the lower right corner of the speaker unit to ensure that it cannot be separated from the TV. Nobody is going to spend that much money on a TV with an expensive built-in sound system without wanting to use it, but it would be nice to have the option of sharing the two if, for example, you wanted to combine the screen with a full one sometime in the future home theater system.

Nevertheless, this is a pleasure as a complete solution, since the stand’s handle is positioned on the back of the base plate so that it runs along the wall when it is positioned elsewhere. If you choose to mount it on the wall, there is an included bracket and the part of the stand under the speaker can be removed.

Between the main speaker and the screen is a circular unit that can be seen from a distance as the old school on / off switch, but is actually a tweeter. Bowers & Wilkins introduced the concept of the tweeter for hi-fi speakers in 1977. However, this is the first time that this approach has been applied to a television. The idea is that the separation of the tweeter means that the tweeter is less susceptible to diffraction effects and therefore produces a cleaner, more even sound.

There are three separate speakers for the left, right and middle channels behind the elegant fabric cover of the large main speaker housing. There is also a subwoofer output on the back of the device if you fancy turning this 3.0 system into a 3.1 system. We don’t expect that.

Each of the speaker channels is decoupled from the cabinet of the TV and isolated from the neighbor to reduce unwanted vibrations. In addition, each channel has a 10 cm mid / bass driver, which is derived from the excellent M-1 satellite speaker from B&W. The left and right devices also have their own tweeters, which are pressed to the extreme ends of the housing to reduce diffraction and achieve wider sound propagation.

It should be noted that the OLED984 is not very thin compared to some OLEDs. The drivers used here are much larger than usual on a TV and that means the speaker cabinet is quite thick. The plastic case on the back of the TV panel is a little thicker than most and also covers a larger area, probably at least in part due to the Ambilight system it contains.

The neck, on which everything is mounted (and which contains hidden cable ducts), gives even more thickness. The total depth of the set for wall mounting is 14.2 cm. When free-standing, the footplate measures 38.2 cm. However, the OLED984 should not take up as little space as possible, but rather make a statement.

While it’s easy to focus on the B&W speaker system, the OLED984 is also a pretty special TV. This is the most advanced OLED Philips has made. It combines the same LG panel that is currently used by all manufacturers with the Philips P5 Pro Perfect Picture Engine.

Like Panasonic, Philips supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 + as well as standard HDR10 and HLG. You can find content in HDR10 + and Dolby Vision both in the integrated Amazon Prime Video app and in Dolby Vision on Netflix. Rakuten and Google Play Movies & TV offer pay-as-you-go films in standard HDR10 format. The rest of the app selection includes Plex, VLC, Spotify and Tidal. However, there is no Apple TV app or Now TV.

There is also some confusion regarding the UK catch-up apps. All four (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5) are available in our example. However, we have learned that Freeview Play was incorrectly added to the TV as part of the latest software update and could soon go away with some or all of the catch-up apps. The BBC iPlayer should still be available, but there is no guarantee for the others.

This is not a Philips decision, but appears to be the result of negotiations between Freeview Play and Google (Philips uses the Android TV operating system). However, it should be noted that Sony fixes these issues by integrating YouView into its own Android TV models to ensure that all catch-up apps are in place.

On the whole, Android TV has become a pretty good TV operating system with a number of customization and value-added features like Chromecast and Google Assistant, but it’s still a good deal away from Samsung and LG’s bespoke operating systems that feel less like that Heart and the engine of user experience, but more like a source.

Press the home button while watching something. Instead of showing an overlay of links to content and settings, it is more likely to switch between inputs. You can’t just go back to what you just saw by pressing the back button or the home page again: you have to click the source button and select the input again or reopen the app. This is especially annoying when you watch Amazon Prime Video because the app reloads from scratch when you click the app icon. This allows you to scroll through the menus to reopen what you were viewing. It’s just not as seamless as it should be.

In terms of inputs, the four Philips HDMIs are not 2.1 but 2.0 certified. It’s not uncommon at the moment, but it’s a shame for such a premium TV, especially if all 2019 OLEDs from LG have full HDMI 2.1 ports. Philips argues that most HDMI 2.1 features are not currently required, and although this is not wrong, someone who spends this amount on a TV could expect it to last for several years. At this point, the lack of HDMI 2.1 functions such as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) could become a problem.

The OLED984 has at least one automatic game mode that switches to the default game image when it detects a signal from a console. This reduces the input delay to 33 ms, which is imperceptible to most players, although it is not very low in the current comparison.

image

Philips insists that the Vivid image preset, which switches all processing modes of the TV to almost the maximum, delivers the best picture. Although Vivid does impressive demo video with Philips, we find it a bit over the top with content like HDR films and standard TV. Ultimately, you can start with Vivid and weaken it, or start with Standard and pump it up – the results are the same.

The options available for optimization depend on the content being played (Dolby Vision, standard HDR or SDR). However, based on Vivid, it is recommended to lower the color option, deactivate Perfect Natural Reality and activate the light sensor, switch off Ultra Resolution and Perfect Contrast if the content is not 4K / HDR and switch off noise reduction ,

The set’s motion processing also works well with demo footage we’ve seen, but has issues with movies and television. Even at the lowest level, we are regularly distracted by shimmer and noise during tricky movements. In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2, for example, Meredith’s arms flit in and out of existence as she and Ego run past fields in the T-Bar Ford Mustang, and there are many artifacts around Ego’s shoulders as they cross the forest.

In the first episode of The Witcher on Netflix, the handle of Geralt’s sword shimmers as he walks through the halls of Stregobor’s palace paradise. And the set struggles to keep track of the soldiers manning the machine guns of the military 4×4 vehicles as they race through the trees to the end of Logan on Blu-ray. The only solution is to turn off motion processing completely, although this will result in significant jerking and blurring. In the long run, we find that less distracting.

The good news is that motion processing is almost the only element of OLED984’s image performance that is not entirely brilliant. There is currently no better television in terms of detail, sharpness and contrast. The sky at the opening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 has never looked better, with beautifully drawn and shaded clouds. The scene is incredibly three-dimensional.

Although the Philips obviously improves the image more than the competing products from Panasonic and LG, you are not negatively alerted to this improvement. Edges are sharper, details are brought to the surface and the contrast is more pronounced, but nothing seems artificial.

We spend the majority of two days watching HDR movies and TV shows, from Guardians, Ad Astra and Alien Covenant on 4K Blu-ray to streams from The Witcher, Jack Ryan and Blade Runner 2049, and the Philips delights us consistently It is lively, powerful and razor-sharp.

It is equally impressive with SDR. We find the options Perfect Natural Reality, Perfect Contrast and Ultra Resolution somewhat exaggerated and unnatural. But even if all three functions are deactivated, this is a much more powerful, dynamic and three-dimensional actor than even the brilliant Panasonic GZ2000B. It’s crunchy too, but clean and natural. If we were to pick holes, we would say that the colors are probably a little richer than it is really authentic, but that the wealth is so pleasant that it is not really negative.

If you switch from the built-in tuner to standard def, our optimized Vivid mode still delivers a nice picture. A device can easily dazzle you with the bright colors of the pointless device, but the Philips is just right. It’s a clear and crisp picture, although some sounds are more noticeable the closer you sit. If you find this a problem, you can turn on noise reduction, which will greatly improve things.

Let us not forget that everything you see is accompanied by beautiful Ambilight, which directs the light from the screen to the wall behind it. It draws you into the picture, makes the screen appear larger and increases the perceived contrast. Unlike most Ambilight TVs with stripes on the left, right and top edges, the OLED984 has a stripe on the bottom to complete the effect.

sound

What about the sound you paid so much extra for? The idea is that the OLED984 is a complete system for everything you see and hear, including music. This is surely the most musical audio performance of all TVs tested.

Compared to the Panasonic GZ2000, a good sounding television, the Philips is much more open, spacious and rhythmic and has a real sound stage with precisely placed instruments and effects. The delivery is crisp, tight and punchy, with details and dynamics that have never been achieved by a TV sound system.

Play “Funeral by Phoebe Bridgers” and the vowel structure and nuances are real and you can hear the echo and reverberation of the recording studio. There’s a lot more insight than we’re used to from a TV, and the Panasonic sounds a bit rude in comparison.

Switch to a Dolby Atmos soundtrack and the Philips continues to impress. The Panasonic loudspeaker, mounted on the rear, increases the volume of the process slightly compared to the OLED984. However, it is a large, room-filling sound with effects that extend far to the left and right of the screen without direct alignment or sharpness. It is also significantly more dynamic, cleaner and more natural.

Sonically, it’s a balanced performance, with sweet highs that give way to a structured mid-range and a weighty and solid bass. Some may crave the sofa shaking low end of a subwoofer, but the bass of the built-in drivers is more than deep enough to please most people.

It’s worth noting that there are a number of sound modes, but we find that music for stereo music and film is the best option for just about everything else. AI mode is designed to automatically adapt the sound to the game. Although it produces a perfect sound in itself, it is somewhat less authentic for us than music and films.

It should also be remembered that the OLED984 is currently around £ 1500 more expensive than the OLED934 and that almost all additional costs for the speaker system are incurred. It’s a lot of money to invest in, but perhaps surprisingly, it’s still a generally good value. Yes, a real hi-fi system sounds more musical, but it is not as impressive as films. In the meantime, a premium soundbar like the mighty Sennheiser Ambeo makes films sound bigger and more enveloping, but doesn’t go well with your music.

judgment

We were hoping the Philips 65OLED984 would be something special, and that turned out to be the case. This is a fabulous TV connected to one of the best sound bars we have ever heard of, and the result is an all-in-one system like no other.

There are a few minor flaws in apps, motion processing, and HDMI devices, but they don’t detract from the overall overwhelming performance. If you are on a budget and want to make a serious, stylish statement, this is the TV for you.

RESULTS

image 5

5 sound 5

5 characteristics 4

