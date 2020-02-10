Phil Spencer discusses the outlook for Xbox in Japan and more with Gamertag Radio

The 1000th episode of Gamertag Radio has recently fallen and it included Xbox head Phil Spencer as a guest. Spencer and the interviewers discussed many different aspects about the future of Xbox, but the most notable was the important topics. You can read more about it below.

Xbox wants to be different in the next generation of devices and their strategies will be different. The unveiling of the Xbox Series X at the Game Awards 2019 was only the first step. Nobody expected it and Microsoft wants to continue this in the future. Gamers nowadays play games on a number of devices and therefore it is important that Microsoft supports them as much as possible. This is why first-party Xbox Series X games are not limited to just that console during the first or two years of the device. Spencer knows that Microsoft is not doing well in Japan and wants to change that by bringing the Xbox Series X and other services to Japan when they are launched globally. When Spencer asked if we would ever see first-class Japanese games from Microsoft, he said he had nothing to say at the moment, but he knows that’s important. Could this mean that Microsoft is looking for a Japanese studio like FromSoftware or another that is independent? Time will tell. Perhaps Microsoft will set up its own team there that makes games. Xbox supports virtual reality (VR) when it becomes a “no-brainer” to support it. Even now the experiences feel like small demos and are plagued by performance problems and other problems such as motion sickness.

You can listen to the entire interview below.

The interview was fairly informative and we hope that Spencer will give more soon. It will be interesting to see what is happening with Xbox in Japan. However, it seems that we probably have to wait a while for more information about that.

