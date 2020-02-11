Phil Mickelson will not play in WGC Mexico, even if he qualifies, says he will be on a family outing instead

Phil Mickelson can still qualify for next week’s WGC-Mexico championship as he enters the top 50 of the official world ranking after this week’s Genesis Invitational. It’s something he could have taken care of on Sunday if he hadn’t stumbled at the finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he had five of his last 11-hole bogey to finish in third place, five strokes back from the winner Nick Taylor.

However, it does not seem to matter. On Monday evening, Mickelson, currently number 55 in the OWGR, said on Twitter that he will not be in Mexico, whether or not he is eligible for the event.

“I won’t play even if I make it,” Mickelson tweeted in response to someone asking how the 49-year-old had to pay at Riviera Country Club this week. “My children have a week off, so we go on a journey after I have recorded a commercial that I have planned.”

Although Mickelson played in Mexico every year since the event moved from Trump Doral four years ago, including winning there in 2017, it is not the first time he has skipped a WGC. If he didn’t crack the top 50 in the OWGR by the end of this week, this would be the first time Mickelson was not eligible. Mickelson’s more than 25-year-old tendency to rank in the world’s top 50, broken after his T-28 at the WGC-HSBC Champions in November last year, predates the creation of the World Golf Championships with six years.

It should be noted that this week Genesis Invitational will also be Mickelson’s fifth consecutive week of competition, a period that included a trip to the Middle East for the Saudi International of the European Tour.

Much of the conversation about Mickelson on Pebble Beach was about whether he could improve his placement in the OWGR to not only qualify for the WGC Mexico, but also for a spot in the US Open at Winged Foot. Mickelson has succeeded on Sunday to return to the top 60, where he must be ranked on May 18 or June 15 to earn a full exemption for the championship. If he is not in the top 60 on any of these dates, he said last week that he would refuse a special exemption from the USGA in the major, where he was second six times.

