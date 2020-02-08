Phil Mickelson saves ridiculous sand on Pebble Beach and immediately places it in his personal top 5

Golf enthusiasts have three decades of experience overwhelming the short game of Phil Mickelson. But on Saturday, the five-time great champion pulled a par-save that even impressed him.

After a hot start of the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am put him near the lead, the defending champion hit a loose wedge on Pebble’s short par-3 seventh. Finding the rear bunker would make his second shot heavy enough, but adding the difficulty was a semi-hidden lie in the sand. In other words, it was exactly the challenge Mickelson lives for.

The 49-year-old splattered one that landed in the rough before dripping on the green and within two feet of the hole. And he received rave reviews from six-time great champion Nick Faldo in the CBS Golf tower.

“That’s the shot of the year for me,” said Faldo, before adding, “He had a million and one up and down, maybe that’s number 1 for me.”

But where would Phil rank it? Well, apparently quite high. Ian Baker-Finch talked to Mickelson as he walked down the green and Phil said, “Absolutely top five.” That is a lot of praise. Anyway, view the photo:

And Phil’s fantastic response:

The unlikely par save kept Mickelson’s momentum going while he wants to win for the sixth time at Pebble Beach this week. And unbelievably, about an hour later, he ran a bunker shot for birdie at No. 13 to get even closer to the lead. That “top 5” is getting harder by the minute.

