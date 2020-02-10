Phil Mickelson has achieved something that only two other players have done in the PGA Tour history

Phil Mickelson came to the business end of Pebble Beach on Sunday, facing the brutality of the Pacific breeze in a two-over-74 round. Pebble was particularly sadistic, because that’s not it, after the seventh, Mickelson played the last 11 holes five over. The rough ending put Mickelson in third place on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard, a status that ultimately kept him out of the WGC-Mexico championship within two weeks.

“I was played out today,” Mickelson said afterwards and nodded at champion Nick Taylor.

However, Sunday was not a total loss for Mickelson. In the defeat, he has achieved something that only two players have done in the PGA Tour history.

Mickelson’s third place was his first top 10 of 2020, with which he achieved at least one top 10 in 30 consecutive seasons.

Phil Mickelson is the third player in PGA TOUR history with at least one top-10 in 30 consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/zlUsspWC6H — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 10, 2020

Mickelson joined Sam Snead (1934-1969) and Raymond Floyd (1963-1994) when crossing the 30-season barrier.

This honor wasn’t Phil’s only performance on Sunday. He is expected to jump to number 55 in the official World Golf Rankings after a fall of three decade low number 86 after the Farmers Insurance Open. A major rise for Mickelson and his efforts to find his way to the US Open 2020 field at Winged Foot.

Mickelson is playing in Genesis Invitational in Riviera this week, where he becomes a double champion.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

.