PGA Tour in honor of Kobe Bryant during Genesis Invitational this week in Riviera’s 8th hole

The world continues to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant weeks after the NBA legend and eight others – including Bryant’s daughter – died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Professional golf has kept the spirit of Bryant in mind by paying tribute in different fashion across the platform, highlighted by players putting on Bryant’s jersey at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Justin Thomas auctioning wedges with Bryant-themed for a fund established in honor of Bryant.

That tribute will take place this week at the Genesis Invitational, as the tournament announced on Monday will serve the eighth hole of Riviera as a memorial to the legend of Los Angeles Lakers with a yellow-purple flag and a “Mamba” decorated sign on the tee.

For Kobe pic.twitter.com/tWYISRbLhQ — The Genesis Invitational (@thegenesisinv) February 10, 2020

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers, whose home field, the Staples Center, is just 24 km from Riviera. Bryant was also friends with tournament organizer Tiger Woods.

“We really have more on the mental side of it, the preparation, how much it costs to be prepared,” Woods said on the day of Bryant’s death. “That is where he and I really made contact, because we are very similar. We both entered the competition – well, he entered the competition and I became a pro around the same time and we had our 20-year run together. It is shocking.

“Life is very vulnerable, as we all know. You can be away at any time and we must appreciate the moments we have. “

