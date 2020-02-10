PGA Tour asks court to dismiss Hank Haney’s “vendetta” case, citing “Haney’s racist, xenophobic, and sexist comments” that led to dismissal

The PGA Tour was shot back at Hank Haney and his lawsuit and has filed a motion with the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to reject Haney’s case.

Haney, who was suspended by the Tour earlier in 2019 and SiriusXM for reactions considered racist and sexist on his radio program of the same name, filed a lawsuit against the Tour in December, claiming the Tour was holding a “vendetta” against him. According to the documents, Haney, 64, seeks compensation for the damage caused by the PGA Tour when Sirius XMRadio, Inc. (SiriusXM) improperly intimidated, seduced and threatened to suspend and eventually end Haney’s radio broadcast on the PGA Tour radio station of SiriusXM. “Haney claims that the Tour” has long been trying to disrupt and disrupt Haney’s business, “particularly regarding the release of his book” The Big Miss, “a telling story from Haney’s time as a swing coach for Tiger. Woods.

The Tour has contradicted these accusations without foundation.

“Claimants make several statements that allegedly document the ‘vendetta’ of PGA Tour against Haney from 2012,” the Tour lawyers submitted in their motion. “But if PGA Tour actually owned this vendetta as the claimants claim, it seems inappropriate that PGA Tour would not have initially protested and insisted that SiriusXM refused to broadcast its program on PGA Tour Radio when Sirius XM signed a multi-year contract in 2017 under which Haney allowed him to broadcast on the PGA Tour radio station. Accordingly, not only do plaintiffs not have any support for this unsubstantiated claim, but the facts deny such a claim. “

The Tour continued that Haney and his legal team were unable to demonstrate the Tour “unjustifiably disrupted the plaintiff’s business and / or contractual relationship with Sirius XM,” or that Sirius XM’s move to get off with Haney was “based on something other than (the radio network) own review of Haney’s racist, xenophobic and sexist comments about the LPGA and its players. “

In May, Haney and his co-host Steve Johnson were involved in controversy when they commented on the US Women’s Open at the Haney show. Haney mockingly predicted that “a Korean” would win the championship held at the Charleston Country Club that week, and added that he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA Tour except for those with the last name “Lee” .

Haney also claims that the Tour has forced the Gulf Channel to put its TV program “Hank Haney Project” on the network and SiriusXM to end Haney’s business relationship. According to Haney, these actions cost advertising revenues that “would have amounted to millions” during the term of the Haney agreements. But the Tour claimed in an earlier motion that Haney takes no responsibility for his words.

“In short, plaintiffs refuse to take ownership of Haney’s own ignorant and unwise comments and the resulting consequences, and instead have filed this lawsuit, which is nothing more than an inappropriate fishing expedition to try to avert the debt somewhere else “said lawyers for the tour. “Consequently, this case must be rejected with prejudice.

Haney is best known for coaching Woods from 2004 to 2010. He is also a teacher of Golf Digest for many years.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

. (TagsToTranslate) story