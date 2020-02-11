Petition filed in SC seeking banning WhatsApp Payments Pilot

This is the second such PIL against the launch of WhatsApp Payments in India

WhatsApp recently received approval from NPCI for its UPI payment service

WhatsApp Payments has been stuck in beta in India since 2018

WhatsApp Payments finally seemed to have overcome the hurdles when the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted approval to expand beta testing, but it may not be a clear path into the future. The Center for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) has aimed to roll back the WhatsApp Payments pilot project immediately.

The independent think tank had previously filed a public interest dispute (PIL) with the Supreme Court against the introduction of WhatsApp Payments. The CASC questioned compliance with the regulations for the localization of WhatsApp and Facebook data as well as the ability of WhatsApp to process digital payments. “It is said that a million Indians cannot be reduced to guinea pigs. Contrary to the RBI circular, your sensitive personal data, including financial data, must not be stored outside of India, ”wrote the think tank.

Among other things, the CASC stated that there can be no blanket license for litigation and it should be limited by the duration, number of supporting banks, and monetary limits. “WhatsApp has called for RBI data localization standards to be met on many occasions, although the RBI’s affidavit clearly demonstrates that this is not the case,” the PIL application says.

Finally, the Supreme Court was asked to order the Reserve Bank of India to officially declare WhatsApp Payments permission to conduct trials in India. The RBI is also supposed to disclose the communication between WhatsApp, the UPI administrative body NPCI and the Apex Bank itself.

WhatsApp Payments has been in test mode with 1 million users since 2018. In the meantime, the platform had set a launch date, but controversy and dispute with the Indian government never allowed it.

While the conflict mainly related to non-compliance with data localization policies and concerns that transaction data could be shared with Facebook, the Pegasus spyware incident has added another key to the work. Not only has this further delayed the launch of WhatsApp Payments, but the Indian government has also become more skeptical of WhatsApp’s ability to handle sensitive and critical things like digital payments.

According to a report from last week, NPCI has given WhatsApp Payments approval, but in several steps. WhatsApp Payments is reported to initially allow 10 million users to open its services. In addition, WhatsApp can only be fully rolled out when all pending complaints have been taken into account. WhatsApp has also reportedly assured RBI, NPCI and other regulators that data localization standards are being met.

