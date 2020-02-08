Peters broadcasts 1st advertisement in Senate competition; it touts military creds

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Days after the vote to condemn President Donald Trump in his indictment process, Gary Peters Gary launches his first TV ad in what could be a tough re-election fight – focusing on his military service and work to help veterans.

The advertisement debuted during the Michigan-Michigan State basketball game on Saturday, nine months before the expected general election result of the senator with Republican challenger John James. James, a Detroit-based businessman, has touted his combat experience as a helicopter pilot in Iraq.

Peter’s ad is the first of both candidates in a race that is expected to attract huge amounts of external spending in this important battle state where Trump will also participate in the November vote.

So far, independent groups supporting Peters have a huge number of organizations opposing Peters, nearly 5 to 1, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. James, who is seen as a rising star in the GOP, has Peters indignant since announcing his candidacy, although Peters has more money to hand.

The new ad includes both Peters, 61, and his wife, Colleen, who says that most people do not know that he served in the Navy Reserve and re-registered after 9/11.

“Every day I see his passion for being effective – not talking, but getting things done,” she says in one minute, showing old photos of Peters in military uniforms.

Asked how much it spent to air the ad, the Peters campaign said the amount was “substantial” and that it would be broadcast throughout the state. The Michigan Campaign Finance Network estimated that it was an ad purchase of $ 380,000. It was unclear how long the ad will be shown.

In a tweet, Michigan Republican party leader Laura Cox accused Peters of “dropping off” James, 38, who promoted his own military service, including during his run against Democratic senator Debbie Stabenow, when he showed an ad he is standing behind a Hellfire rocket.

But Peter’s emphasis on his military credentials is nothing new. His early biographical ads in 2014, when he first won the chair and was the only first-year democrat to choose that cycle, also underlined his service.

“As a former lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve, fighting for our veterans is one of my top priorities in the Senate,” Peters said in a statement. “That is why I am proud of my reputation for making progress for Michigan, working on the aisle to pass legislation to help those who have served and sacrificed to keep our state and our country safe.”

The ad quotes the ranking of Peters as one of the most “effective” senators according to the non-partisan Center for Effective Lawmaking, a joint project of the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. The GOP has attempted to counter Peters’ dichotomy by saying that he agrees with Democratic leadership “95% of the time.”

James has been criticized by Democrats for not doing public events or media interviews. Peters has been blasted by Republicans in recent days for voting to convict Trump for abusing power for his actions against Ukraine. Peters also voted to condemn Trump for obstructing Congress.

“The career politician suggested bias towards the people he was elected to,” said Cox, who accused Peters of violating the will of Michigan voters narrowly elected to Trump. “This is really the end of the line for Gary Peters.”

Peters defended his votes and quoted the oath he took as an officer in the Navy Reserve and as a senator.

“What the president did was wrong, unacceptable, and unassailable,” he said comments on the senate floor. “No one in this country is above the law – nobody – not even the president.”

