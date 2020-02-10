PerthNow TimesPool | PerthNow

Good luck!

PerthNow bonus word for game # 1861

FEBRUARY 9: VALENTINE

Winning letters for Game # 1860 were:

C G N O U Y the Super Seven letter was L

How do you play TimesPool?

Step 1: Grab your discount coupon every week in The Sunday Times.

Step 2: Select your Jackpot letters – select six letters and make an ink cross over these letters.

Step 3: IMPORTANT – Write your letters in alphabetical order in the supplied Jackpot boxes.

Step 4: Select your Super Seven Bonus letter – select your lucky seventh letter from the alphabet grid and make a cross in ink over this letter. Print this letter in the Super Seven box.

Step 5: Get the PerthNow code word – visit perthnow.com.au to get the code word and write it in the box.

NOTE: You can still enter without the PerthNow code word.

Step 6: Then enter your name, address and contact number, sign your registration form and submit your entry.

Step 7: 1. Write the first (alphabetical order) letter of your Jackpot letters on the back of your envelope. If you include more than one coupon (only original coupons are valid) in an envelope, do not write the first letter on the back, but simply write “MULTIPLE SUBMISSIONS”. 3. Entries that do not meet the above conditions are invalid.

Home delivery bonus!

Receive the Sunday Times at home and win more! An additional $ 2,000 could be yours if you win the Jackpot, or $ 10,000 if you win the Jackpot and the Super Seven Bonus. If you have already delivered The Sunday Times to your home, you will be automatically registered. If you want The Sunday Times to be delivered to your home, call 1800 811 855.

Send your entry to: TimesPool, GPO Box 2970, Perth WA 6800. All entries must reach the Sunday Times every Friday at 10:00 am after publication of the coupon in the previous edition of The Sunday Times. Winning letters are announced every week in The Sunday Times.

need more information? Full conditions for access are published in the public announcements on the first Sunday of every month, in public announcements.

For questions you can call 1800 811 855.

Terms and Conditions TimesPool

TimesPool Box locations

. (TagsToTranslate) Entertainment