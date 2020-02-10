Pepperfry Bags $ 40 Mn Funding from Fevicol Maker Pidilite

The company could raise more capital from other investors in this round

Pepperfry is moving towards VR-enabled shopping experiences in the retail market

There are currently 67 Pepperfry Studios operating in 24 Indian cities for omnichannel sales

Pidilite Industries, which manufactures the Fevicol range, has led a $ 40 million round of financing for the Mumbai-based Pepperfry online furniture and household goods market.

Inc42 asked Pepperfry for more information about the funding round and plans for the company. According to a report in ET, the round is not yet closed and Pepperfry could add more investors before the round closes.

Pidilite seeks to support new-age technology companies active in the furniture and home improvement sector that are in line with the company’s core business. The investment in Pepperfry comes a month after the Fevicol manufacturer has co-invested $ 30 million in the online interior design company Home Lane.

In 2018, Pepperfry raised almost $ 38.5 million from State Street Global Advisors, the wealth management business of State Street Corporation. The company also raised $ 31 million from Goldman Sachs, Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), Norwest Venture Partners (NVP) and Zodius Technology Fund. Goldman Sachs also conducted a $ 100 million financing round in Pepperfry in 2015.

Pepperfry was founded in January 2012 by Ambareesh Murty and Ashish Shah and opened his first studio in December 2014. The company currently has 67 studios in 24 Indian cities, including both its own and franchise studios. Pepperfry opened 25 new Pepperfry studios in the second half of 2019.

“Regardless of whether a customer surfs on an electronic device or walks through a mall – for us it is essentially the same customer, and as a brand it is important that we interact with them the way they want to interact with us. “Murty told Inc42 in an earlier interaction about the company’s journey to the Unicorn Club.

To date, the company has raised a total of over $ 237.5 million. The company now plans to go public in the next 12 to 18 months.

In addition, Pepperfry aims to achieve a gross goods volume of one billion US dollars (GMV) by 2021. However, the marketing authorization applications submitted in fiscal year 19 show that sales increased by 47% to INR 206.7 Cr. At the same time, Pepperfry’s expenses increased by 71% to INR 390.2 cr and losses increased by 72% to INR 183.48.

From a financial perspective, the Mumbai-based company claims to operate with a 50% gross margin due to the high margin gains on private label. According to Murty, the company has a turnover of nearly INR 25 for every 100 INR product sold.

Pepperfry plans to open several 500-square-meter virtual reality studios where customers can enter, choose a room layout and see on a VR headset what the products look like in this room.

“We tried to blur the line between offline and online through our omnichannel strategy by opening Pepperfry Studios. Now we want to further blur the boundaries with virtual reality, ”Murty had said last year.

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on (email protected)