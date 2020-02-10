People jump to the defense of Shia LaBeouf after viewers from Oscars thought he was laughing at Co-Star with Down syndrome

About 45 seconds on the stage of The Oscars 2020 was enough time for Shia LaBeouf to arouse the wrath of viewers of the film prize.

When LaBeouf announced one of the big prizes with Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen, LaBeouf saw how his controversial, tabloid past keeps the focus on every move.

In the middle of the evening’s announcements, Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen took the stage to announce the winner in the “Best Short Film” category.

The two played in The Peanut Butter Falcon, a film about a man with Down syndrome escaping from a psychiatric institution to pursue lofty dreams of becoming a pro-wrestler in 2019. In the film, Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome, played the role of wrestler alongside LaBeouf, an advocate of the dream.

The context of the film did not prevent a brief moment during their price announcement from focusing on Twitter.

Legions of people jumped on LaBeouf for what they considered to be intolerant and unsavory behavior.

But the comment turned out to be quite divided.

Many rushed to LaBeouf to remind others of the friendship between the two stars.

Some even turned the table over to earlier criticism.

They drew attention to the decision of various people to call Gottsagen a “child” and “a boy.” Gottsagen is 34 years old, a year older than LaBeouf.

The infantilizing people were heading in the wrong direction.

Those who chose LaBeouf’s side often quoted some powerful words of gratitude that LaBeouf shared with regard to his work – and friendship – with Gottsagen. In October 2019, while conducting interviews to promote the film, LaBeouf and Gottsagen sat down with Channel 4 from Great Britain.

In that interview, LaBeouf openly shared his admiration for Gottsagen.

“I don’t think anyone could have done what he did in that movie. I don’t think if you brought in Daniel Day Lewis, we wouldn’t have had the same moments.”

LaBeouf did not hesitate to say that working with Gottsagen changed his life for the better.

That project came during a transitional period for the 33-year-old LaBeouf, who spent 2019 in mandated therapy after his arrest for “terrorizing a police officer.”

Peanut butter Falcon and his autobiographical film Honey Boy, in which he wrote and played, were both fruits of that period of searching for a soul.

He told Ellen about this in November 2019.

