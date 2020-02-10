People are afraid to fly SAA – because of that

South African travelers are reluctant to fly with South African Airways, according to local travel agents.

The national airline canceled several flight routes In recent weeks, regional and international travelers have had to be reimbursed, while alternative flights with Mango Airlines have been offered to domestic travelers.

The seriousness of the situation has reached a point where SAA has now finally closed all local routes with the exception of flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Rescue workers responsible for SAA’s turnaround have also confirmed that the process of getting the company back on track will result in cuts, further exacerbating airline uncertainty.

All of these changes have caused South Africans to worry about booking flights through SAA, according to local agencies and industry sources.

Too risky

A travel agency that chose to remain anonymous said it would continue to support the SAA, but with reservations because it could not afford to trap customers for canceled flights.

“We had customers who booked on SAA flights that were canceled or rescheduled, which was particularly problematic for business customers who need to attend meetings,” the agency said.

The agency said that due to these cancellations, it saw a decrease in bookings on SAA flights.

“There has been a decrease in bookings because customers need to know they will be flying on a specific date and time, which is now not guaranteed for SAA bookings.”

The agency said it did not consider SAA a safe partner due to flight cancellations. The potential financial risk of a SAA flight is too high.

“Insurance companies are also unwilling to insure flights booked with SAA,” said the agency.

Other travel agencies

A number of other agencies declined to comment officially on whether they consider SAA to be a reliable option for their travelers.

Sure Travel indicated that it is taking steps to ensure that its customers are kept informed of the situation.

“Sure Travel works with its agencies, customers and SAA to help the airline with its rescue plan, but also to ensure that customers are well informed and do not pose a risk.”

Concerned industry

According to an industry source, industry stakeholders are concerned about the state of the SAA and the impact the airline job loss would have on the industry.

An industry player said it was a shame that less of the SAA problems had been reported at the start of the “rotting”, but now that the crisis has come to a point where SAA could end, it is important to take positive action to save it.

They explained that the effects of SAA that are going down could go beyond the airline itself.

“If SAA falls below that, our entire travel industry will be affected by the number of tourists coming to South Africa, the cost of internal airfares that mean fewer people fly, fewer domestic vacations, and far fewer jobs in the industry.”

Government still provides funding

Although the SAA had lost tens of billions of dollars in losses compared to the previous year, the government led by the ANC has reaffirmed that the country needs a national airline.

A push by Treasury Secretary Tito Mboweni and his team to liquidate SAA was stopped after the last session of the ANC National Executive Committee.

The ANC reliant The Ministry of Finance is providing another R8 billion for the restructuring of SAA and the establishment of a new, profitable airline under the SAA brand.

The development bank of southern Africa be committed A further 3.5 billion rand for the airline at the end of January as part of a rescue package that is required to maintain operations.

It remains to be seen whether the new funding and the reduction of routes and jobs will be enough to bring the airline back to life.

Another challenge could be to recover from the loss of trust among South African travelers.

