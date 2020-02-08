PD: Suspect hits cars, pedestrian with stolen vehicle

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) – According to the authorities, a male suspect has stolen a vehicle before hitting two cars and a pedestrian in Walker on Friday night.
Officers say the suspect has stolen the car around 7.30 p.m. on Alpine Avenue and Center Drive.
Police say there was a brief chase before the suspect had driven a red light on Alpine Avenue and 3 Mile Road, which hit the cars and a pedestrian.
A photo of a crash on Alpine Avenue and 3 Mile Road in Walker on 7 February 2020.
The suspect ran away after the crash, but he was eventually arrested, police say.
Officers say the suspect and a woman to the
hospital with minor injuries.
