PD: Dog rescued from Battle Creek storage

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – The person who has left a dog in a Battle Creek storage room without food or water can be prosecuted, police say.
The Battle Creek Police Department says it received a report around 10 a.m. Tuesday from a dog barking in a unit at U-Haul Moving and Storage for Beckley Road near M-66.
Animal testing placed a 24-hour notification on the device. When officers returned the next morning, the dog was still barking, so they opened the unit and discovered a Great Dane.
The dog, which is OK, went to the Calhoun County animal shelter.
BCPD is looking for the owner and says that person can be confronted with negligence.
U-Haul’s policy prohibits the keeping of animals in the units, BCPD said.
