Paytm launches recurring payments to promote subscription platforms

This feature allows users to pay for Hotstar, JioSaavn, Gaana and Zee5 membership

They can also make their monthly recurring payments for mutual funds and loan repayments

Paytm claims that it processes 400 million transactions per month for its trading partners

Domestic payment giant Paytm launched Paytm PG on Monday (February 10) in collaboration with Paytm Payments Bank to introduce the option of recurring payments on the platform.

With the new feature, Paytm users can automatically pay recurring payments for their subscription-based expenses on platforms such as Hotstar, JioSaavn, Gaana and Zee5, top-ups and bill payments.

Because many Internet users are concerned about sharing their debit or credit card information for recurring payments, the new feature will create a relationship of trust between them and help promote membership in subscription-based platforms.

The new feature, which complies with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, also helps users make their monthly recurring payments for mutual funds and loan repayments.

In order to be able to use this function, the user must grant the retailer of his choice a one-time approval at the time of joining the subscription, which he would like to pay at regular intervals. Information such as the name of the merchant, the start date of the subscription, the frequency of the debit and the amount to be paid are saved by Paytm for the operation of recurring payments.

Users receive a notification at least one day before the scheduled payment asking them to deposit the corresponding amounts in their wallets. The notification also includes a link to cancel the recurring payment option, which allows users to either stop the service or pay for the subscription using another payment method.

Paytm Puneet Jain’s senior vice president pointed out that the rapid adoption of OTT platforms and the digitalization of use cases such as bill payments and financial investments will help drive demand for subscription-based payments in the country to help them avoid disruption to such services.

“It will also benefit retailers if they receive incoming payments on time. This year we expect 10x growth in this segment and the processing of recurring payments of hundreds of crowns, ”added Jain.

From now on, users can make recurring payments up to INR 2000 through their Paytm wallets. With the e-mandate solution from NPCI, Paytm also offers recurring payments via debit and credit cards as well as net banking. The payment company plans to introduce UPI as a recurring payment method in the coming months.

Paytm claims that it is one of the preferred payment gateways for online retailers such as IRCTC, Dominos, Zomato, OYO, Grofers, Swiggy, Big Basque and Idea. The company claims that it processes 400 million transactions per month for its trading partners.

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism. He is currently writing about startup ecosystem and technology. You can write to him (email protected)