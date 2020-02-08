Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Pistons

by: CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Posted: February 7, 2020 / 10:59 PM EST

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 11:02 AM EST

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) shoots for Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Chris Paul scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night defeat the Detroit Pistons 108-101.

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16 for the Thunder, who won nine out of 10.

Former Thunder Guard Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 28 points for Detroit. Christian Wood scored 27 points and Thon Maker added a season-high 19 for the Pistons.

It was the first Detroit match since the trading of Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond is a double All-Star that leads the way with 15.8 rebounds per game.

The main Detroit scorer, Derrick Rose, sat outside with a tense left hip. With the exchange and injuries, Pistons coach Dwane Casey only had nine available players.

Oklahoma City shot 54.3% in the first half and led 52-47 at the break.

Late in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander got the role on a pull-up jumper and became polluted. He missed the free throw, but got the rebound and made a layout to advance the Thunder 74-63.

The Thunder led 78-68 at the end of the third quarter, after which Jackson scored seven runs in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to lower Oklahoma City’s lead to 85-78.

Detroit narrowed the deficit to four in the final minutes, but Paul made two free throws and a jumper to give the Thunder a lead of 103-95 with 1:31 to play, allowing enough cushion for Oklahoma City to be created.

TIP INS

Pistons: Had six players listed as out with injuries and five players listed as inactive. The inactive include John Henson and Brandon Knight, the players who recovered Detroit from the Drummond deal. … Maker dropped out in the fourth quarter. … Jackson scored 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: G Terrance Ferguson played in his second game since his return from a personal absence of eight games. He finished with one point in 13 minutes. Rookie Luguentz Dort, who got the start, scored two points in 25 minutes. … Gilgeous-Alexander has at least one block in nine consecutive games. … Schroder’s streak with at least 20 points off the bench ended in seven games.

NEXT ONE

Pistons: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Thunder: Host the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

