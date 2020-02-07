Patriots reveal what they will pay Tom Brady

The Patriots have revealed what they will pay Tom Brady recently.

Brady, 42, is a free agent without restrictions this season.

As such, he will have free rein when it comes to choosing the organization for which he will play next time.

So far he has given almost no indication for which team he wants to play.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans are all listed as potential suitors for him.

It is clear that the Patriots are also still active, even though he has not really indicated that he wants to stay with the organization.

Ian Rapoport on @DaleKeefeWEEI: “In my opinion, the ownership of the Patriots, who writes the checks, is willing to pay Brady more than $ 30 million. … The Patriots want Tom Brady and would be willing to go where they were before to keep him. “

– Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) 6 February 2020

The two biggest factors that are likely to determine where Brady lands are salary and supporting players.

Recently, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has indicated that Robert Kraft is willing to pay Brady something in the $ 30 million per season to keep him.

“As far as I know, the ownership of the Patriots, who writes the checks, is willing to pay Brady more than $ 30 million,” he said.

“The Patriots want Tom Brady and would be willing to go where they were before to keep him.”

Brady has spent 20 years in New England. The Patriots set him up and then offered him the opportunity to become the best quarterback of all time.

Would he really leave the city and join another organization after all this time?

It seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

Brady would certainly not be the first quarterback to leave the team that had set him up to spend his twilight years in a foreign uniform.

