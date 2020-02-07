Patriots negotiating with Tom Brady makes a strange turn

The negotiations between the Patriots and Tom Brady took a strange turn this week.

Brady, 42 is set to become an unlimited free agent this offseason. That means he can sign with whom he wants for next season and there’s nothing New England can do about it.

Until now, the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Brady in different capacities.

Until he actually leaves the Patriots, however, that team must be considered the favorite to keep him.

Strangely enough, Brady has not given many signals that he wants to stay with New England so far.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the two parties reportedly had no substantive talks about Brady who may have returned to the team.

“Not contractual – they haven’t had negotiations yet,” he said.

“” They didn’t sit down and have the conversation they need – “Hey, what do you want to do?” I’m sure they generally talk. Yes, I know for sure. Super Bowl. “

Schefter expects a kind of resolution on this on 1 March.

“Before we reach March 1, I think New England and Tom Brady will find out if they stay together or break up,” Schefter said recently.

“I think they should do that. I think the Patriots need clarity about whether they have their quarterback in place or whether they need to make emergency plans to go further and find out what they will do at the position.

“The position is just too important for them not to have that clarity early,” he continued.

“Maybe it goes until March 7 or something. I will not give you a hard and fast deadline. “

If it turns out that Brady is leaving, New England might be interested in signing Teddy Bridgewater to replace him.

This year Bridgewater served as the backup for the New Orleans Saints. When Drew Brees went out with an injury, Bridgewater led New Orleans to a 5-0 score in his absence.

If they were not confronted with a ridiculous situation in which they all had their quarterbacks as unlimited free agents, the Saints would probably not want to let him go.

Somehow the quarterback situation of Patriots resolves itself. Whether that will happen with Brady or Bridgewater if the starter of the team in 2020 remains to be seen.

