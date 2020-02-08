Panthers open up about Cam Newton’s future

The Panthers recently opened the future of Cam Newton.

Carolina has to make a big decision in the coming months. It is clear that the organization is trying to start again.

It started with the firing of Ron Rivera last season. It continued with the hiring of highly sought-after Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule continued the process of engaging LSU attacking guru Joe Brady as his coordinator.

Then the team ran the respected veteran, Greg Olsen, to indicate it was time for a change.

The Panthers clearly want to start a new chapter. The question now is: will Newton be part of it?

Newton has made it clear that he wants to return to Carolina in 2020.

That said, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested not long ago that the team is considering continuing.

According to Rapoport, management wants Newton to get better and then wants to trade him to another organization.

This week, Team General Manager Marty Hurney was asked how Newton’s recovery was progressing and what the plan is for him.

Hurney kept his cards close to the vest.

“He is recovering, that’s all I can say,” he said.

When he was depressed what exactly that meant for Newton’s future, Hurney refused to disclose details.

No matter how often he was insisted on what the plan was for Newton, Hurney would not admit it.

Newton is currently in the final year of his deal. If he and Carolina go their own way, the latter party would save $ 19 million on the salary limit. That is a great incentive to continue.

Newton has repeatedly stated that he wants to stay in Carolina until he retires. He has, however, acknowledged privately that mathematics can make that impossible.

According to sources close to Newton, he is said to be okay with an exchange for a team like the Chicago Bears. Someone who is close to title conflict and who is only one qualitative veteran quarterback presence away.

Of course much of this is based on Newton’s health. To have value in a future trade, he must be able to play.

But suppose the recovery goes well. And assuming he is healthy in 2020. Don’t be surprised if Newton eventually wears another sweater for next season’s trading deadline.

