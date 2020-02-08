New texts show how Pamela Anderson’s 12-day man ended their commitment and asked her to forgive him and said he needed a “simple, peaceful life”.

The couple were only male and female for 12 days before Peters, 74, sent a message saying that the couple had to go “separate ways”.

Camera icon Hollywood producer Jon Peters and model actress Pamela Anderson. Credit: AP

According to RadarOnline, Anderson does not like communicating over the telephone and only works via SMS.

The Sun reports that the conversation from the previous couple has reportedly admitted to Peters that “this whole marriage thing … has scared me.”

“This whole marriage with lawyers, debts … scared me. I realized that at the age of 74 I needed a simple, peaceful life and not an international love affair, “he wrote. “That’s why I think the best thing we can do is go away for a few days and maybe you should go back to Canada.”

Camera icon Jon Peteres used to go out with Barbra Streisand. Credit: News Corp Australia, delivered

“We did it. The world knows we did it and I think we should go our own way now. I thought building a realm together would be fun, but I was wrong … I hope that you can forgive me, “he said.

Anderson, 52, reportedly replied: “I forgive you (with a kiss emoji).”

Camera icon Pamela Anderson with husband Tommy Lee, husband in 1999. Credit: AFP, delivered.

Meanwhile, it has now been revealed that the estranged couple never completed the paperwork to make their marriage legal.

According to Radar, the former Baywatch actress spent half of the wedding in her own home in Canada, meaning she only spent five days with Jon personally.

Camera icon Pamela Anderson (R) with husband # 2 Kid Rock. Credit: AFP

And the couple dated only three days before their whirlwind wedding.

The former Baywatch star and Peters met for the first time in the 1980s, but after reuniting the Anderson stint after a one-month spiritual retreat, Jon fell to one knee.

Anderson revealed on February 1 that they were separating and trying to “take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from each other”, but sources close to the former actress have revealed that part of the problem was what Anderson saw as warning signs.

“Pamela felt that he was frustrated about how she wanted to maintain her financial independence,” the insider told the New York Post.

“He started calling about her career and cast her into a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want.”

The mother of a married filmmaker Jon at an intimate ceremony in Malibu in mid-January.

