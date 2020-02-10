Pakistan wins first friendly against Bangladesh

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh with an inning in the first test in Rawalpindi on Monday and led 44 runs 1-0.

Bangladesh were defeated with 168 points in their second inning after resuming the day 126: 6 on matchday four.

Pakistan wins with an innings and 44 runs!

The fourth morning after Naseem Shah’s hat trick was just a matter of time! #PAKvBAN SCORECARD: https://t.co/RUiGxTE1nB pic.twitter.com/PaGu3CfBy7

– ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2020

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, 16, the youngest bowler ever to complete a test hat-trick on Sunday, ended with a 4:26.

The second test will be held in Karachi from April 5 to 9 after a two-month break.

In the second innings, none of the Bangladeshi players managed 50 runs, while in the first innings only Mohammad Mithun scored 63 runs with seven limits.

The Bangladeshi skipper Mominul Haque could not reach his fifty today, although he had played well with five limits when Shaheen Afridi had his leg pinched in front of the wicket (lbw) on the 41st.

Visitors resumed the game at 126 runs after losing six gates and lagged behind Pakistan at 137 runs with 75 runs after losing seven gates at 48.4 overs.

Naseem Shah makes history

Paceman Naseem Shah was the youngest player to score a test hat trick yesterday when Pakistan celebrated beating Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Just when Bangladesh seemed to have fought their way back 124-2 on the third day on the third day, Naseem did a hat trick.

What a special display it was from the young Naseem Shah in the first #PAKvBAN test yesterday!

Unfortunately he won’t bowle today for fitness reasons. Pic.twitter.com/uOtSeQUlgR

– ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2020

At 16 years and 359 days, he is the youngest player to score a test hat-trick against Bangladeshi Alok Kapali, who did the trick in 2003 at the age of 19.

Bangladesh ended 126-6 on Sunday and needed 86 more runs to avoid a two-game defeat in the inning.

Naseem, who debuted on Pakistan’s Australia tour last year, is also the youngest fast bowler and second bowler to have a total of five gates in one test inning.

He did it last year at 16 years and 307 days in Karachi against Sri Lanka.