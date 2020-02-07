Pakistan Furniture Council wants to promote furniture exports

The chairman of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), Mian Kashif Ashfaq, was invited as the main guest to the seminar “Pakistan Furniture Export 2020” on Thursday. Several prominent speakers took part in the seminar, including Almas Hyder, former LCCI President.

While Mian Kashif said to participants that Pakistan needs a policy to protect the furniture sector so that the industry can grow in the right way. “At the moment, we cannot keep up with the Chinese market because the prices are mainly due to the availability of a skilled workforce,” he added.

It was announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood would assure him of all possible government support in this regard and would provide adequate support and incentives to strengthen the furniture sector in Pakistan.

Kashif underlined the urgent need to provide financial support for the training of workers and the modernization of machinery to strengthen the labor-intensive furniture sector and to give this sector the status of an industry to boost exports.

Pakistan has great potential for furniture manufacturing. The country has six hubs for wooden furniture, namely Karachi, Lahore, Sargodha, Chiniot, Gujrat and Peshawar. Of these, Chiniot, Gujrat and Peshawar have the most famous woodworkers known for their sophisticated carving technique and uniquely intricate patterns that highlight Pakistani furniture around the world.

Furniture worth $ 3.858 million was exported in fiscal year 2017/18, compared to an export of $ 4.500 million in the same period last year, a decrease of approximately 14.27 percent. In the period from July-June 2017-18, approximately 184,000 units of various furniture products were imported worth $ 3.858 million, compared to 229,000 units worth $ 4.500 million in the same period last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

The FIEDMC Technical University aims to help train workers

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, who is also chairman of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), said: “Good that FIEDMC will establish a technical university in the Punjab Special Economic Zone for which an agreement has been signed with the Fauji Foundation and one Chinese Tianjin University. In addition, four different courses will soon be launched in collaboration with TEVTA.

He said that FIEDMC in Allama Iqbal Industrial City will also develop a furniture city with an area of ​​more than 150 acres to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) compete for the standard of the international market and not just that Boost exports and attract foreign investment to strengthen the economy ”.

The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) is the result of a public-private partnership (PPPA) where the government and Faisalabad businessmen work together to build industrial areas along the highway. These industrial areas aim to promote industrialization in Faisalabad by concentrating several industries in the following state-of-the-art economic zones: Value Addition City, M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Priorised Special Economic Zone.

The furniture industry is one of the many industries that FIEDMC would like to promote in the industrial areas mentioned. It has been proposed to build a high-tech furniture city in the industrial city of Allama Iqbal on 200 hectares of land to boost exports and investment in the furniture sector. The main purpose of this city is to help small and medium-sized furniture manufacturers and enable them to compete with other participants on an international level.

The FIEDMC will also set up a state-of-the-art center of excellence where craftsmen and students will be trained in the latest technology in furniture making so that they can produce furniture at an international level. The aim is to offer interested furniture manufacturers the option of one-window operation for the installation of their units by fully coordinating the federal and state departments. Through these efforts, FIEDMC will ultimately offer retailers a complete business infrastructure.

According to a news source, wood flavoring plants for the production of furniture according to international standards are being built in the industrial cities mentioned. In this context, FIEDMC is said to have teamed up with the European-based company IKEA, the world’s largest furniture retailer that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, for the development of the furniture city in Faisalabad. The same report shows that this initiative creates around 200,000 job opportunities.

This maintains coherence in promoting education and organizational skills in uplifting national industries. Pakistan is a center of competent work, where skills have been a family tradition for decades. With strategic courses, these can be further refined for optimal use of time and work.